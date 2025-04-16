Nora Aunor: 5 Things About the Flipino Actress Who Died at 71

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nora Aunor, who was a prominent star in the Philippines, died at the age of 71, her family announced on April 16, 2025. Fans in her country and around the world are mourning the star’s death. In a statement shared to Instagram, Nora’s daughter Lotlot de León called the late actress a “beloved mother, celebrated television and movie actress, and a true National Artist of the Philippines.”

“Born on May 21, 1953, she touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft,” the statement read. “Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade. ‘She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many—and stars like hers never stop shining.’ Funeral service details to follow. We thank everyone for their love and support, and ask for continued prayers during this time of mourning. Her light lives on — forever loved, never forgotten.”

Nora earned recognition in her teens while pursuing a singing career. She then starred in movies, with some of her most popular being Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, Bulaklak sa City Jail and The Flor Contemplacion Story.

Below, we’re remembering Nora’s life and career.

Nora Aunor Was Her Professional Name

Nora’s birth name was Nora Cabaltera Villamayor. She grew up with nine siblings, and she learned how to sing from her grandmother, Lola Theresa.

Nora Has Several Actors in Her Family

Nora came from a show business family. One of her siblings is Eddie Villamayor, a fellow actor. The late award-winning performer also married fellow actor Christopher de Leon, and some of their children followed in the family business by becoming actors: their biological child, Ian de León, and adopted children Lotlot and Matet de Leon.

Actress Marion Aunor is the niece of Nora, adding even more talented actors to the family tree.

Nora Split From Her Husband Christopher de Leon

After marrying her ex-husband, Christopher, in 1975, Nora eventually separated from him, and their marriage was dissolved in 1996.

Nora Had Children

Nora shared her biological child, Ian, and her adopted kids, Lotlot, Matet Kiko and Kenneth, with Christopher.

Nora Became a U.S. Citizen

In 2008, Nora became a U.S. citizen but retained her citizenship status in the Philippines. She took a years-long hiatus from acting and singing before returning to her home country.