Nightbirde: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Auditioning For ‘AGT’ Who Battled Cancer

Nightbirde is heading to the ‘AGT’ season 16 stage on June 8. The singer has an incredible voice that will propel her in the competition. Here’s what you need to know about Nightbirde.

The America’s Got Talent season 16 auditions continue on June 8 with a new round of performances. Nightbirde will be taking the stage in front of the AGT judges for the first time. The singer will be showing off her amazing vocals in hopes of making it to the next round.

Nightbirde has had an incredible journey leading up to AGT, and we’re excited to learn more about this talented singer. From her battle with cancer to her original music, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about this AGT season 16 standout.

1. Nightbirde is a stage name.

Nightbirde’s real name is Jane Marczewski. Nightbirde hails from Zanesville, Ohio. Nightbirde is her name on her social media accounts. The hashtag that’s been started to support her AGT run is “#seejanewinAGT.”

2. Nightbirde is a cancer survivor.

“On New Years Eve, I was diagnosed with terminal cancer,” Nightbirde wrote in a 2020 blog post. “Innumerable tumors were found throughout my lungs, liver, lymph nodes, ribs, and spine. I was on the living room floor leaning over the report, head in my hands. Six months to live. Two percent chance of survival.” In a July 2020 Twitter post, Nightbirde revealed she was cancer-free.

3. She has her own blog.

Nightbirde has chronicled her personal life in several blog posts. Her latest post is titled “God is on the Bathroom Floor.” She wrote, “I have had cancer three times now, and I have barely passed thirty. There are times when I wonder what I must have done to deserve such a story.” Nightbirde words in her blog posts are incredibly powerful and poignant.

4. She’s had other health struggles & persevered.

Months after learning she was cancer-free and in the wake of her divorce, Jane revealed on her GoFundMe page that she “suffered a catatonic mental breakdown.” She continued, “I barely spoke, ate, or moved from bed for several months. With help from the specialists here, we discovered that the events of this year had caused a physical head trauma. My brain was sending false signals of excruciating pain, and my brain’s ability to process stress and emotion was functioning at just 8%.” After “brain wave therapy,” Jane “made some huge strides” in her recovery.

5. Nightbirde has released her own music.

Nightbirde has a number of singles on Spotify, including “Girl in a Bubble,” “IT’S OK,” and “New Year’s Eve.” She released a live version of her single “IT’S OK” in 2021.