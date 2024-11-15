Who Is the New Senate GOP Leader? About the Successor to Mitch McConnell

Image Credit: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has quickly moved to appoint many loyal Republican supporters—some of whom are quite controversial—to key government positions. This aggressive approach began ahead of the three-way election on Wednesday for the next Senate GOP leader, with Trump stressing the importance of swift action and loyalty from the individual who assumes the role.

Here’s what you need to know about who is replacing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and becoming a key player in the Republican government trifecta.

Who Ran for Senate GOP Leader?

Republican Senators John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas, and Rick Scott of Florida were all vying for the top leadership spot in the U.S. Senate, following McConnell’s decision to step down after a record 18 years in the role.

When Trump issued a demand on X and Truth Social, stating, “Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!),” all the candidates quickly responded, signaling their willingness to comply with the request. This move would alter some checks and balances, as recess appointments allow the president to temporarily install officials without Senate confirmation.

A 2014 Supreme Court ruling restricted the president’s authority to make such appointments, and the Senate has not allowed them since.

Who Is the New Senate GOP Leader?

In a closed-door vote on Wednesday, Thune emerged as the winner in the race for Senate GOP leader. The secret ballot process likely provided some political cover for Republicans concerned about alienating Trump’s most loyal supporters.

When Trump made his recess appointment mandate clear, Thune responded, “We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s cabinet and other nominees in place as soon as possible to start delivering on the mandate we’ve been sent to execute, and all options are on the table … including recess appointments.”

Did Republicans Gain Control of the House?

Republicans have gained control of the House, securing exactly the 218 seats needed, compared to the Democrats’ 208. The victory was sealed with key wins in Arizona, along with a late boost from California, where results were slow to arrive earlier also on Wednesday.

However, with nine House races still uncalled, the final size of the Republicans’ majority remains to be seen.