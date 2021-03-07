Murphy: 5 Things To Know About The Street Performer Who Sings An Original Song For ‘Idol’ Judges

The ‘American Idol’ auditions continue on March 7. Singer Murphy performs and his unique sound divides the judges. Get to know this one-of-a-kind ‘Idol’ hopeful.

Philip Murphy, who goes by Murphy, will be stepping in front of the American Idol judges during the March 7 episode in hopes of making it through to Hollywood Week. Right away, the judges notice just how unique and original Murphy is. But does he have what it takes to be the next American Idol?

Murphy is truly a singer to watch. His originality could really propel him in the season 19 competition. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Murphy.

1. Murphy’s audition divides the judges.

After his first performance of “Just The Two Of Us” by Bill Withers, Katy Perry tells Murphy, “I think you’re on the precipice of something cool, but it’s not quite there.” She notes that he has a “storyteller voice,” but he needs “more inflections” and “more dynamics” when he’s singing. Lionel Ritchie adds, “We want to take the novelty part out of this, which means you’re going to have to shed back a couple of those layers of mystique to let us see more of you.”

2. He performs an original song.

After his first performance, Lionel asks to see another song from Murphy. The singer decides to sing his original song “The Painted Man” for the judges. It’s a soulful performance with beautiful lyrics. Luke Bryan decides to send Murphy to Hollywood, while Katy says no. Katy explains that Murphy’s voice is a little too “novelty,” and they’re looking for something a little more “mainstream.” It all comes down to Lionel!

3. Murphy is a street performer.

Murphy has made a career out of busking, also known as street performing. “It’s what I do for a living, I’m a street performer, and it makes me a fine living,” Murphy told Seattle Refined. “It’s nothing extravagant, but if you work hard you get your daily bread and that feels good. There’s never an unfulfilling day.”

4. His ultimate dream is to help others.

The idea of money and fame is not what Murphy aspires to have as a singer. “I want people to look at me as an example of you don’t need a lot to give something substantial,” he said in his Seattle Refined interview. “Particularly, I want to help people that have had a hard life. Like, by the end of it I want to have a homeless shelter. I don’t care that I don’t have a ton of money. I want to have something to show for my hard work.”

5. He is originally from Baltimore.

Murphy was born in Baltimore, but he now lives in Seattle. He tells the Idol judges that he’s spent a lot of time traveling the country singing songs after a “great deal of trouble.”