Monica Garcia: Everything To Know About The New ‘RHOSLC’ Star

Monica Garcia is a new cast member on RHOSLC season 4.

Monica has four children.

Monica is getting divorced from her husband for the second time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is introducing a new cast member in season 4. Monica Garcia joins the group of women following Jen Shah‘s exit from the show due to her five-and-a-half-year prison sentence. And interestingly enough, Monica actually has a surprising connection to Jen that viewers will learn about on the first episode that premieres September 5.

So, who is Monica Garcia? From what we know so far, Monica is going to bring the heat to the chilly Bravo franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about Monica.

Monica is a mom.

Monica has four children that she’s raising on her own. She posts pictures of her adorable kids on her Instagram, where she has over 268,000 followers.

Monica is getting divorced — again.

Fans will see Monica dealing with getting divorced from her husband for the second time on the new season of RHOSLC. In addition, Monica has to navigate “a volatile relationship with her mom,” according to Bravo’s press release for season 4.

Monica has her own business.

Monica is the founder and creative director of a baby products business called Brea Baby. The Brea Baby website says that the company creates “stylish, unique, organic, one of a kind pieces” for parents and their babies.

Monica is friends with Angie K.

Monica is introduced to the other women on the show by her pal Angie Katsanevas. In a sneak peek of the first episode, Angie organizes a lunch with herself, Monica, and Lisa Barlow. Monica immediately stirs the pot by telling Lisa it’s “a privilege” that her husband John Barlow cooks for her. In a confessional, Monica claims that she knows “dark secrets” about all the other women.

Monica has a connection to Jen Shah.

Monica knew Jen before she joined the show — and more of that is revealed on the first episode. In the preview clip, Monica reveals her past connection with Lisa through Jen.

“I would talk to Lisa constantly, because Jen would get sick and tired of talking to her, and she would hand me the phone, and then I’d have to be like, ‘Yeah, girl, I know,’ ” Monica says in a confessional. If that clip is any indication, Monica is not going to hold back during her time on RHOSLC.