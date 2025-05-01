Who Is Mike Waltz? All About Trump’s Former National Security Advisor

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Waltz has worked under multiple American presidents throughout his career, most recently under Donald Trump. His reported firing from the White House made headlines in May 2025, especially since it happened a month after his Signal group chat controversy. However, Trump nominated Waltz to serve as the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump announced via Truth Social shortly after reports surfaced of Waltz’s firing as the national security adviser. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.”

Below, learn about Waltz and his position in the U.S. government now.

I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation. pic.twitter.com/FFTPjnIYkI — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) May 1, 2025

Mike Waltz Worked for Former Presidents

Before Trump, Waltz has worked with the White House. The Republican previously served in George W. Bush‘s administration, working as a defense policy director in the Pentagon, and as the counterterrorism advisor to Dick Cheney.

Mike Waltz Served in the Special Forces

The former U.S. representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district became the first Army Special Forces soldier to be elected to Congress. He served in multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, Africa and the Middle East.

Mike Waltz Has Published Books

Waltz is also a published author, having written the following books: Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret’s Battles from Washington to Afghanistan, Dawn of the Brave and Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret.

Mike Waltz Is Married With Children

Apart from his career, Waltz also prioritizes his personal life. He is married to fellow veteran Julia Nesheiwat, who has served in multiple past administrations, and they share a child together.