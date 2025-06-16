Who Is Mike Lee? About the Senator From Utah

Image Credit: Getty Images

Utah Senator Mike Lee has long been known as a staunch conservative voice in the U.S. Senate, but recent events have pushed him further into the national spotlight. On June 14, 2025, Lee faced widespread backlash after making controversial social media comments in the wake of the shootings of two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers and their spouses—an attack authorities say “appears to be a politically motivated assassination.” The tragedy resulted in the deaths of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and left State Senator John Hoffman and his wife seriously injured.

“This is what happens…When Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee posted on X, sharing a photo of the suspect, Vance Boelter—a man believed to have disguised himself as a police officer and confronted his targets at their homes.

The backlash was immediate and bipartisan, with critics condemning Lee for politicizing a national tragedy and spreading premature speculation. Amid the fallout, find out more about him below.

He’s Represented Utah in the U.S. Senate Since 2011

Lee was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and officially took office on January 3, 2011. A member of the Republican Party, he won his seat during the Tea Party movement and has since established himself as one of the Senate’s most vocal constitutional conservatives. Lee has been re-elected twice—most recently in 2022—and continues to serve as Utah’s senior senator. Over the years, he has become known for his strict adherence to limited government principles and his role on high-profile committees like the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He’s Deeply Tied to His LDS Faith

Lee is a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), and his faith plays a central role in both his personal life and political worldview. He has frequently cited his religious values in shaping his positions on family, morality, and the role of government. As a lifelong Utahn, Lee’s connection to the LDS community is deeply rooted, and he remains active in church-related activities and public discussions surrounding religious freedom.

He Comes From a Politically Connected Family

Lee is the son of Rex Lee, a former U.S. Solicitor General under President Reagan and founding dean of BYU’s law school.