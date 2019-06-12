Melissa Cohen: 5 Things To Know About Hunter Biden’s New Wife After Secret Wedding

Seemingly out of the blue, Hunter Biden has married a South African woman, Melissa Cohen. Here’s everything to know about his gorgeous, blonde bride.

It looks like Hunter Biden, 49, is once again a married man, after he secretly wed a woman named Melissa Cohen, according to TMZ. The couple discreetly tied the knot nearly a month ago on May 16, reports the publication, and were married by an L.A. minister. The hush hush affair has been kept under wraps until now, and it has everyone asking for more details about his new bride. The son of Joe Biden, 76, was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau, until only recently, so the news came as quite the surprise. However, “She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly,” Melissa’s dad told The Post before adding that “She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.” While minimal details are known about Melissa, here’s everything we do know at this time.

1.She hails from South Africa. Melissa is originally said to be from Johannesburg, where her parents, Lee and Zoe, currently reside.

2. She’s divorced. Much like Hunter, who was previously wed to Kathleen Biden from 1993 to 2017, Melissa has been divorced, according to Page Six.

3.She’s adventurous. While little is known about Hunter’s new bride, several photos that surfaced on the internet show the blonde stunner learning to shoot a bow and arrow, as well as embarking on a safari with two lions!

4. Her wedding with Hunter was completely out of the blue. The newlywed couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, according to TMZ. The news came as a shock seeing as Hunter was only recently in a relationship with Hallie Biden, his brother’s widow.

5. She currently resides in Los Angeles, according to reports. Sources disclosed to Page Six that the stunner lives out on the West Coast full time.