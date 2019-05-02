Hunter Biden: 5 Things To Know About Joe’s Youngest Son Who Dated His Brother’s Widow

Joe Biden’s the famous one in the family, but his son, Hunter Biden, has made headlines of his own. Learn five important facts about Hunter, who previously dated his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Hunter Biden, 49, has sadly split with his girlfriend of two years, Hallie Biden. The former in-laws (Hallie is the widow of Hunter’s older brother, Beau Biden) have yet to comment on their breakup, but their uncoupling was reportedly amicable. But his infamous relationship isn’t the only thing that Hunter is known for. We’ve gathered the five things you need to know about the youngest son of 2020 presidential candidate, and former vice president, Joe Biden.

1. He started dating Hallie in 2017. The couple started a romantic relationship in March 2017, two years after her husband — and Hunter’s brother — Beau Biden, tragically passed away from brain cancer. Despite the complicated family dynamics with their relationship, the couple made it work for two years before their May 2019 split. “Hallie Biden and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told Page Six in a statement in March 2017. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.” The couple have not commented on their breakup thus far.

Hunter and his wife, Kathleen Biden, had been living apart since 2015. The couple finalized their divorce in April 2017, and while the split was apparently amicable, the proceedings were messy. Hunter was a no-show to court, and Kathleen was seen sobbing outside the courthouse after telling the judge why she and Hunter wanted a divorce after 22 years of marriage. Kathleen and Hunter have three children together: Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi, named after Hunter and Beau’s late sister. Hallie had two children with Beau before he passed away: Natalie and Hunter.

2. Hunter and Hallie had the support of the Biden family. “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” the former VP and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden said in a statement to Page Six in 2017.

3. He’s an accomplished lawyer. Hunter received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and then went on to attend Yale Law School, where he got his Juris Doctor. He’s now a partner at Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC and also works at a New York-based law firm. He serves as Chairman of the Board at World Food Program USA, as well.

4. His family has been struck with tragedies over the years. Beyond the awful loss of his brother, Beau, Hunter lost his mother and sister when he was very young. Neilia Biden, the former vice president’s first wife and Hunter’s mother, was in a terrible car crash in 1972 which killed her and their daughter, Naomi Biden. Hunter and Beau were also in the car, but survived their injuries. Joe later married again to Jill Jacobs in 1977.

5. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve. Hunter signed up to join the Navy Reserve, but was discharged after he tested positive for cocaine in Feb. 2014. “It was the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge. I respect the Navy’s decision. With the love and support of my family, I’m moving forward,” Hunter said in a statement to CNN.