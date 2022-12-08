Megha Thakur: 5 Things To Know About TikTok Star Dead At 21

Megha Thakur died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ on Nov. 24, 2022.

Megha Thakur was an influencer who aimed to inspire confidence and self-love.

She boasted over 940k followers on TikTok (32.2 million Likes) and over 100k followers on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022, in the early morning hours,” the family of the 21-year-old Megha said in a statement posted to her Instagram on Nov. 28. The statement didn’t reveal a cause of the “sudden and unexpected” death of this young star, but described her as a “confident and independent young woman” that will be “dearly missed.”

“She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey,” the statement concluded. Many of Megha’s fans filled the comments section with condolences and messages of grief. As the world continues to mourn the loss of this young star, here’s what you need to know.

Megha Thakur Was An Influencer & TikTok Star

“Be you, be confident,” reads Megha’s bio on TikTok. Her last TikTok, posted on Nov. 18 – less than a week before her death – saw her strut across a crosswalk in New York City while wearing a mini dress. “YOU’RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that,” she captioned the video, adding the #confidence and #selflove hashtags.

In her TikToks and IG posts, she posed and stunted while wearing next to nothing, but she wasn’t afraid to get intimate about her struggles with her confidence and identity. “I was always afraid to admit I looked good because I didn’t want people to think I was conceited,” she wrote in July 2021, “but I’ve learned there’s a huge difference between that and being confident!! Once I stopped making self deprecating jokes and started compliself-deprecating EVERYTHING changed.

She Was Canadian

Megha hailed from Brampton, a city in Ontario, Canada, according to the Western Gazette. She was reportedly born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, according to NDTV, before her family relocated to Canada.

Megha Graduated From Western University In 2021

Megha attended Western University where she studied computer science. She was a model for the CAISA fashion show, the largest student-run charity fashion show in Canada, per the Western Gazette.

“It’s the end of an era,” she wrote in April 2021, geo-tagging the post “Western University.” “My whole life changed within the four walls of my room in this godforsaken cesspool of a building and I’ve never felt so many emotions saying goodbye to something. A lot of you may know me from the videos I made here which is so crazy to think about!! Despite the circumstances, I’m so grateful to say that this school year was truly the best.”

“I’ll always remember the insane amount of growth I experienced after every sleepless night in my diy king sized bed and self-care walks around campus – even the ones where I was threatened by wild geese,” she added. “I really can’t articulate how absurd August to April has been but here are some memories to show a very very very small part. To future me reading this: I’m proud of you! I love you!”

She Was About Positivity

“Body types go in and out of style,” Megha said during her Halloween 2022 TikTok. “Who cares what you look like?” Her message of self-love and positivity was constant throughout her time online.

“Sometimes, you just gotta do whatever you feel like doing to stay sane around all the expectations that exist,” she wrote in May 2021. “This is a reminder to do something today for no reason other than because you simply feel like it.”

She Was Also About Representation

“Growing up, I never saw people that looked like me represented in an empowering way in Western media,” she posted in October 2021. “When I took these pictures and made these edits, I thought of channeling little Megha; who wanted nothing more than to be the representation she so desperately needed.”

“Now that I’m older, that desire hasn’t changed,” she continued. “I’m not here to show you how incredibly unattainable my life is, or how gorgeous I am – I’m here to help people believe that they can be the person they’ve always dreamed of being. Confidence has a lot of layers, and personally, gaining confidence in my appearance meant accepting my race and culture – which was not easy. BUT I’m finally [me] and reading all your DMs about how I’ve helped so many of you embrace who you are is the reason why I do what I DO. Thank you for giving me a platform where I can be me, to help you be you.”