Who Is Matthew Dowd? 5 Things to Know About the MSNBC Analyst Who Was Fired

Matthew Dowd has spent decades shaping American politics and analyzing it on television, but in September 2025, the veteran strategist made headlines for a different reason. The longtime consultant and MSNBC contributor was fired after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death sparked swift backlash.

He’s a Veteran Political Strategist

Dowd has worked in politics for decades, most famously serving as the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign. Earlier in his career, he advised Democrats like Dick Gephardt and worked with Texas Senator Lloyd Bentsen before switching parties and joining the Republican side.

His Political Identity Has Shifted Over the Years

Dowd’s political journey has been anything but static. He has identified as both a Democrat and a Republican, and in more recent years has called himself an independent. He has openly criticized both major parties, saying he believes leaders on both sides often fail to prioritize ordinary Americans.

He Ran for Office in Texas

In 2021, Dowd entered the race for Texas lieutenant governor as a Democrat, aiming to unseat Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. However, he later dropped out of the race, saying he didn’t want to contribute to a crowded Democratic field and believed a more diverse candidate should take the lead.

“A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office,” Dowd said in a statement at the time. “I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.”

He Was Fired From MSNBC After His Charlie Kirk Comments

In September 2025, following the shooting death of Kirk, Dowd said on air that Kirk was “one of the most divisive younger figures” and argued that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

His remarks sparked backlash, with MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler calling them “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable.” The network quickly terminated his role as a contributor, though Dowd later apologized and clarified he did not intend to blame Kirk for the violence.

“On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind,” Dowd wrote on BlueSky.

He Has Written Books and Worked in Media Beyond TV

Outside of politics, Dowd has built a career as an author and media voice. He co-wrote Applebee’s America: How Successful Political, Business and Religious Leaders Connect with the New American Community and later published A New Way: Embracing the Paradox as We Lead and Serve in 2017.