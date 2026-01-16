Who Is Matthew Ammel? About the Man Former Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema Allegedly Had an Affair With

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Shortly after retiring from Congress, former Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema was thrust back into the public eye when news of an alleged affair with an ex-bodyguard surfaced in January 2026. According to a lawsuit filed by a woman named Heather Ammel, her now-former-husband, Matthew Ammel, and Krysten had a sexual relationship while he worked on her security team.

At the time of publication, Krysten has yet to publicly comment on the accusations and the lawsuit.

Below, find out what we know so far about the situation between Krysten and the Ammels.

Who Are Heather & Matthew Hammel?

Matthew is Krysten’s former bodyguard. He retired from the Army in 2022 and was hired to be Krysten’s head of security that year while she was still working in the Senate. Krysten eventually retired from Congress in 2025.

Heather is Matthew’s ex-wife, and she is seeking $25,000 in damages in her lawsuit under North Carolina’s alienation of affection statute.

According to court documents obtained by People, Krysten’s head of security resigned from the position after about one year while expressing concerns to Matthew that the then-senator was having sexual relations with other bodyguards. The lawsuit indicated that the head of security encouraged Matthew to quit with her, but he stayed for financial reasons.

Matthew did not admit that he had an affair with Krysten, per the lawsuit, though he informed Heather that he wanted a divorce during the time he was working for Krysten.

Was Krysten Sinema Having an Affair?

According to Heather’s lawsuit, Krysten and Matthew had an affair, though neither of them has publicly addressed the allegations.

The lawsuit indicated that Matthew and Krysten exchanged frequent messages “of romantic and lascivious natures” via the Signal app in 2024. In several messages, Heather claimed that she discovered a photo of Krysten in a towel, in addition to Krysten offering to help Matthew with his mental health and even suggesting that he would bring the drug MDMA on a work trip to “guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

What Is the North Carolina’s Alienation of Affection Law?

The North Carolina Alienation of Affection law states that a third party can be sued if they intentionally break up a marriage.

Is Former Arizona Senator Kristen Sinema Married?

No, Krysten is not currently married, but she was married to her ex-husband, Blake Dain. It’s unclear when and how long the duo was wed.