Matt Donald: 5 Things To Know About The Hot New Arrival On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

One of the newest arrivals on season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is Matt Donald, who quickly turned heads when he showed up on the beach during the Sept. 2 episode!

Matt Donald made his debut on Bachelor in Paradise during the Sept. 2 episode, during which he hit it off with Sydney Lotuaco. The two enjoyed a double date with Luke Stone and Kristina Schulman. Matt chickened out when it came to kissing Sydney at the end of the date, but they had a definite connection! Now, as things continue to play out on the show, get to know more about Matt right here:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelorette’ was he on? Matt was a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which starred Hannah Brown. However, you might not remember him because Hannah sent him home during the very FIRST rose ceremony. Still, Matt made quite an impression, as he rode in on a tractor and sang his own rendition of “Old MacDonald,” with the lyrics changed to MATT Donald. He has even coined the nickname ‘Old Matt Donald’!

2. He can speak sign language fluently. Matt grew up with two deaf parents and one deaf brother, so he learned sign language at a young age.

3. He works in sales. According to Matt’s Bachelorette bio, he lives in Los Gatos, California and works as a medical devices salesman.

4. He’s an Alabama football fan. Matt hoped to connect with Hannah Brown because of their shared interest in Alabama football. Clearly, that didn’t work, but he’s still a huge fan of the popular football team!

5. He likes dancing! Matt’s Bachelorette bio reveals that he loves salsa dancing, although he’s admittedly not great at it. Hey, we’ll always appreciate someone who’s willing to try!