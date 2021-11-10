Martin Gelbspan: 5 Things To Know About Michelle’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Martin Gelbspan is getting some alone time with Michelle Young! Here’s what you should know about the hunky suitor vying for Michelle’s heart.

Martin Gelbspan is getting the chance to really show Michelle Young how he feels about her. The 29-year-old is getting a one-on-one date with Michelle in the November 9 episode of The Bachelorette. They’ll be headed to the BMW Performance Center for their fun and adrenaline-fueled date.

So, who is Martin Gelbspan? For one, he is seriously sexy. Talk about abs! He also loves his family and his job. HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Martin.

1. Martin is a personal trainer.

Martin is the owner Gelbspan Fitness, according to his LinkedIn. He was previously a personal trainer at Equinox. According to his ABC bio, Martin can usually be found working out on a beach in Miami. From the looks of his Instagram, his training produces incredible results. Prior to his full-time gig as a personal trainer, Martin was also a model and real estate consultant.

2. Martin is ready for commitment.

Martin revealed to ABC that he’s “looking for a mature, health-conscious woman who wants to be loved. He is ready to make a big commitment and plans to be fearless in his pursuit of love.”

3. He is originally from Argentina.

He emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old. He describes his family as “fun” and “loud.” He credits his parents for “teaching him how a husband should treat his wife.”

4. Martin is an uncle.

Martin has an adorable niece, and he frequently posts about her on his Instagram page when he’s not sharing his fitness photos. In a May 2021 post about his niece, he promised to love her “unconditionally.” Okay, we’re swooning!

5. Martin loves to change up his hair color.

On The Bachelorette, Martin is currently rocking an edgy platinum blonde look. However, he’s not afraid to try different hair colors. He’s dyed his hair blue, neon yellow, silver, and more.