Makayla Phillips: 5 Things To Know About The Talented 18-Year-Old Returning To ‘Idol’

Makayla Phillips is returning to the ‘American Idol’ stage in hopes of making it into the top 10 of season 19. Here are 5 key things to know the singer.

Makayla Phillips was a finalist during American Idol season 18. She is one of the select season 18 contestants who have been chosen to come back to American Idol season 19 for a chance to make it into this season’s top 10. Makayla, now 18, will be performing for America’s vote.

Makayla is no stranger to competition shows. This will be her third run on a reality competition series. From her past on AGT to what she’s up to now, here’s what you should know about Makayla.

1. Makayla made it to the top 11 on ‘Idol.’

Makayla auditioned for American Idol season 18 by singing “Who’s Lovin’ You” by The Miracles. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sent her to Hollywood. She made it all the way to the top 11 before she was eliminated.

2. Makayla was on ‘AGT.’

Makayla received one of the coveted Golden Buzzers during America’s Got Talent season 13! Heidi Klum gave Makayla her Golden Buzzer after the then 15-year-old sang a gorgeous rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Warrior.” Heidi couldn’t stop raving over Makayla. “I think you are absolutely incredible,” Heidi said. Makayla ended up as a season 13 semi-finalist.

3. Makayla auditioned for ‘Idol’ before season 18.

She previously tried out for both American Idol and The Voice, but she was too young for both of them at the time, she told Talent Recap. Those auditions eventually led her to AGT and then back to Idol! “I had been watching it forever and I always remembered wanting to be on that stage,” Makayla said. “After being turned down so many times, it really just lit the fire and made me so excited to run after it.”

4. She’s released a single.

In between her Idol stints, Makayla dropped the single “Fool Like You” in 2020. She said the song is “an R&B song about too much love for the wrong guy.” The track is available on all major music services.

5. Her parents are her role models.

Makayla’s parents were by her side when she received the Golden Buzzer and have supported her on her music journey. “They inspire me every day to grow, to see the positives in everyone and everything, which helps me through difficult times and to find the beauty in everyday life. They have given so much to help me pursue my dreams,” she told the San Diego Union Tribune.