Mack 10: 5 Things To Know About Tionne ’T-Boz’ Watkins’ Ex-Husband

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins is a founding member of Grammy-winning group TLC

Since Lisa Lopes’ death in 2002, T-Boz and Chilli have performed as a duo for TLC

The singer alleged abuse from her ex-husband Mack 10 in 2004

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins has a spotlight shining on her incredible life with supergroup TLC in the upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary, TLC Forever. The singer and her band member, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, explore the history of the top-selling American female group of all time in their own words, almost 20 years after losing member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in an auto accident in 2002. T-Boz even boasts about the emotional film on her Instagram.

The singer’s retrospective on her career will undoubtedly touch upon her marriage to singer/actor Mack 10, as they were hitched during the height of TLC’s popularity. However, the romance was short lived and ended quite dramatically, with T-Boz alleging abuse. Find out more about Mack 10, below.

Where Is Mack 10 From?

Dedrick D’Mon Rolison, better known as his stage name Mack 10, was born in Inglewood, CA on August 9, 1971. As a rapper, Mack 10 made his first appearance on Ice Cube’s 1994 “Bootlegs & B-Sides” compilation on the track “What Can I Do?” He would also join Ice Cube as part of hip hop group Westside Connection.

He’s Also An Actor

Mack 10 found a bit of success on the silver screen while he was making a name for himself in music. He appeared in Anaconda (1997), Exit Wounds (2001) and Romeo Must Die (2000), per his IMDB.

He appears to have put down the acting for quite some time, as well as his solo music efforts. His most recent album, Soft White, was released in 2009. However, he has been back to touring, as proven on his Instagram, where he posted a screenshot of his upcoming concerts as part of the Cali Classic Tour alongside Bone Thugs & Harmony and DJ Quik.

Mack 10 & T-Boz’ Meet-Cute

TLC was at the top of their game when the group went to shoot the music video for their huge 1999 hit “Unpretty.” During the production, T-Boz (Tionne Tenese Watkins Rolison) and Mack 10 reportedly met and fell for each other. Their courtship was brief, as they married in August 2000, according to Today.

They Share A Gorgeous Daughter

Almost two months after the superstar couple said “I do,” they welcomed their first child together. Chase Anela Rolison was born in October 2000. B oth parents are very proud of their baby girl, as they often hush about her on Instagram. On Chase’s own social media account, fans can get a chance to witness her stunning beauty and her latest updates. The most recent had an epic clip from her luxury vacation to Turks & Caicos!

Mack 10 Denied Abuse Allegations During Divorce

Sadly, the pair would split in 2004 with T-Boz claiming Mack 10 had been abusive during their relationship, as well as unfaithful. She filed for divorce in June 2004, and arranged for a temporary restraining order against the rapper, barring him from coming within 100 yards of her, per Today.

In her affidavit, T-Boz said Mack 10 “informed me that he would smash my teeth down my throat” after she tried to leave her home with their daughter in October 2002. The violence continued, she said, when she told Mack 10 in March 2003 that their marriage wasn’t working.

Mack 10 denied the allegations in court documents, claiming his wife made the allegations “for the sole purpose of attempting to gain an advantage in these proceedings” and to prevent him from seeing their daughter, per Today.

In 2000,however, Mack 10 claimed he and T-Boz were in a good place and happily co-parenting their daughter. In the same YouTube interview, he downplayed the alleged domestic issues between the former couple.