Who Is Luigi Mangione’s Attorney? Meet His Defense Lawyer

Image Credit: Getty Images

The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City has captured widespread attention, especially after Luigi Mangione, initially considered a person of interest, was arrested in Philadelphia. Altoona police acted on a tip from a McDonald’s employee, who had been alerted by a customer about a man later identified as Mangione.

Learn more about the case and who is representing Mangione below.

What Are the Charges Against Mangione?

The 26-year-old is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond as he fights extradition to New York, where he faces a second-degree murder charge. In addition, he has been charged with gun law violations in Pennsylvania.

Who Is Mangione’s Attorney?

Karen Friedman Agnifilo will represent Mangione in New York.

A seasoned attorney with extensive experience, Friedman Agnifilo previously served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office under Cyrus Vance Jr. for seven years. With a deep background in New York City’s criminal justice system, she has been in private practice since 2021.

“She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” a longtime New York prosecutor told CNN. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

Who Has Previously Represented Mangione?

Mangione was previously represented by Thomas Dickey in Pennsylvania. Dickey, who joined the case on Tuesday, informed reporters that his client intended to fight extradition back to New York. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where local authorities charged him with possession of a fake ID, a 3D-printed gun, and a suppressor.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that says that he’s the shooter,” Dickey, who has over 40 years of legal experience, stated. “We’re going to fight this along the rules and with the constitutional protections that my client has.”