Logic: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Who Announced His Retirement From The Music Industry

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure,” Logic, 30, tweeted on July 16, about a week before his next album is set to drop. The rapper said he was leaving his music, but not because of any health issues or due to burnout. He’s calling it quits (for now) for a joyous reason. “It’s been a great decade,” he tweeted. “Now, it’s time to be a great father.”

Logic – born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – announced in August 2019 that he was expecting a son on his “No Pressure” freestyle. Towards the end of the song, he proudly proclaimed, And I’m havin’ a little baby / Surprise, it’s a little baby boy / F-ck TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that sh-t / Welcome little Bobby to the world one time / Alright, I’m done / That’s it, yeah.” As he prepares to retire – at age 30! – here’s what you need to know about Logic.

1. Yes, he’s only been rapping for a decade or so. Born in Maryland to a Black father and white mother, Logic had a rough upbringing. “My mother took me out of school in the fifth grade because they said I had emotional problems,” Logic told the Churchill Observer in 2012. “In actuality, my mother had a lot of problems, mental and life problems, and would put her business out there to people, and so they thought I had problems too.” He left home at age 17, got two jobs, and took the first steps towards his music career. He first began rapping under the name Psychological and released one mixtape under that moniker. He shortened his name to Logic and released three mixtapes, the first being Young, Broke and Infamous in 2010.

2. He ended a 5-year relationship to pursue his career. After being in a romantic relationship for 5 years, Logic ended it all so that he could focus on recording music and making a name for himself. “You can put your everything into a relationship, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get back what you give. When I created my first mixtape, I realized everything I put in my music — the hours, the lyricism, the time, the grind, pain, sweat, blood, tears — I get it back. I see it,” he once told XXL magazine.

3. He’s married. A month after announcing that he’s about to become a father, Logic confirmed to Complex that he’s also a married man. “I brought the board. Me and my wife, we were playing today,” he told the paparazzi after he and Brittney Noell were seen leaving Catch in Los Angeles. In July 2019, it was reported that Logic and Brittney had obtained a marriage license. Since those are valid for 90 days, it was unclear if the couple had officially tied the knot at the moment, but Complex certified the nuptials. He was previously married to Jessica Andrea, but the couple broke up in 2018.

4. Logic is a published author. In 2019, Logic released a novel entitled Supermarket (and an album/soundtrack of the same name.) The book was certified as a New York Times best-seller. “I decided to write a book because I just wanted to write and express myself in a different way, you know what I mean? Especially dealing with anxiety and depression,” he told HollywoodLife last year. “I would hope that it inspires others, but the biggest thing for me is hoping that it would inspire them to yes deal with their issues, but also to create.”

5. He’s worked with just about everyone. Over the years, he’s worked with Zedd, Lil Durk, PHrhyme, and tons more. Two of Logic’s biggest hits are “Sucker For Pain” – a collab featuring Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors – and his 2017 hit, “1-800-273-8255.” That’s the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the song features both Alessia Cara and Khalid.