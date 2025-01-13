Leslie Charleson: 5 Things About the Late ‘General Hospital’ Actress

General Hospital‘s own Monica Quartermaine has passed. According to Variety, soap opera icon Leslie Charleson died on January 12, 2025 at the age of 79. Per the outlet, Frank Valentini, the longtime soap’s executive producer, released a heartfelt tribute to the actress who had such an impact on the show. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he wrote . “Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Variety reports that Leslie was struggling with health issues during the “past few years.” An official cause of death has not been announced. Amid news of the actress’s death, learn more about her life, below.

Leslie Charleson Was a Prolific Television Actress

Leslie is best known for her work in soap operas, but she enjoyed a prolific career across TV, film and daytime television. In 1964, she appeared on a short-lived ABC soap called A Flame in the Wind before joining the cast of As the World Turns in 1966. In 1967, she began appearing on Love is a Many Splendored Thing in the role of Iris Donnelly Garrison. In August of 1977, she began a decades-long tenure on General Hospital as cardiologist Monica Quartermaine. Per Soap Hub, at the time of her death she was the longest running cast member on the show.

She stepped away from the show in December of 2023 amid health issues, according to Closer Weekly. She had been on the beloved soap for nearly five decades. Leslie also appeared in various TV series through the years (including Friends, Happy Days, The Rockford Files, and Dharma & Greg,) and a handful of films.

She Was Born in Kansas City, Missouri

According to Soap Opera Digest, Leslie was born in arts and culture hub Kansas City, Missouri, on February 22, 1945, and she knew from “an early age that she wanted to act.” She moved to New York City to pursue her dream.

Leslie Charleson Was Briefly Married

Per her Wikipedia page, Leslie was briefly married to Bill Demms, from 1988-1991. Little is known about their short-lived marriage.

She Was an Award-Winning Actress

According to Soaps.com, Leslie was the recipient of four Daytime Emmy Nominations and four wins. She won Outstanding Lead Actress awards for her role on General Hospital in 1986, 1988, 1990, and 1993. Her first nom was for her role in Love is a Many Splendored Thing.

Leslie Charleson Was a Celebrity Spokesperson For Various Causes

Per Soaps.com, Leslie was happy to roll up her sleeves for a good cause. She was a celebrity spokesperson for various medical and health care causes, including cystic fibrosis, breast cancer, and AIDS-related charities.