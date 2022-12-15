Leo Abelo Perry: 5 Things About The 9-Year-Old Playing Chip In ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Special

Leo is playing the adorable Chip in the Beauty and the Beast special.

Leo is just 9 years old.

Leo recently made his movie debut.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is going to take enchant us all with incredible performances. The cast of the ABC special, airing December 15, includes one adorable rising star: Leo Abelo Perry.

Leo joins stars like H.E.R. and Josh Groban as they come together to celebrate one of the best Disney animated movies of all time. So, who is Leo Abelo Perry? He’s a standout young actor and a dedicated activist. Learn more about Leo below:

1. Leo plays Chip in the Beauty and the Beast special.

Leo stars as the cute Chip, Mrs. Potts’ son, in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Throughout the special, Leo rocks a regal outfit to play Chip and a light purple wig. At one point in the musical portion of the special, the young actor wears a teacup costume. His onscreen mom, a.k.a. Mrs. Potts, is played by Shania Twain.

2. Leo starred in the Cheaper by the Dozen remake.

Leo played Luca Baker in the 2022 Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. This marked Leo’s movie debut. Prior to Cheaper by the Dozen, Leo appeared in episodes of black-ish and The Big Leap.

3. Leo loves to dance.

The child actor is constantly posting adorable videos of himself dancing. He shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the Beauty and the Beast special. “Always dancing,” he captioned the Instagram video.

4. Leo is a social activist.

Leo is a force for change at a young age. He started his own Dance for Justice movement. He has raised over $20,000 for Black Lives Matter and organizations that “inspire and support kids through the arts, music, and sport,” according to Sustainable Brands.

5. Leo hosts a podcast.

Leo is staying busy! In addition to his acting career, Leo hosts The Activators! podcast! Through his podcast, Leo “celebrates and amplifies kids who are activating social change by doing what they love.”