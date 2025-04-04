Who Is Laura Loomer? 5 Things to Know About the Far-Right Activist

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Laura Loomer is the latest right-wing activist to make headlines now that Donald Trump has fired the director of the National Security Agency. Multiple outlets are reporting that Loomer had an influence on the decision, though neither she nor Trump has directly confirmed it. Nevertheless, the president told reporters in April 2025 that he met with Loomer “for a little while” and that she “makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations.”

“Laura Loomer is a very good patriot, and she is a very strong person,” Trump added, according to Fox News.

Below, learn about Loomer, her connection to the Trump administration and her background.

Who Is Laura Loomer?

Loomer is a 31-year-old far-right activist, whose social media presence helped her earn recognition despite being banned from multiple platforms, including Facebook. She also ran for Congress in Florida twice but was unsuccessful.

Laura Loomer Has Advocated for Several Right-Wing Organizations

Previously, Loomer worked as an activist for multiple organizations, including Alex Jones‘ Infowars platform. Additionally, Loomer was an activist for Geller Report and Rebel News.

Asked about me moments ago on Air Force One, President Trump said, “Laura Loomer is a very good patriot and she is a very strong person. I saw her yesterday for a little while. She makes recommendations of things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations."… pic.twitter.com/aS9kAqTLL2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 3, 2025

Laura Loomer Studied Journalism

The Arizona native attended Florida’s Barry University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, according to several outlets.

Since then, Loomer sparked controversy countless times for advocating against Islam and pushing various conspiracy theories, including about the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Laura Loomer Was Almost Hired to Work for Trump

Before he embarked on his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump reportedly sought Loomer’s assistance. According to multiple outlets, the Republican president wanted to hire Loomer to work for his campaign, but it never happened.

During a past press conference, Trump answered questions about Loomer when pressed about her racist remarks. According to The Independent, he said, “Laura’s been a supporter. Just like a lot of people are supporters. She speaks very positively of the campaign. I can’t tell Laura what to do. She’s a free spirit.”

After one reporter pointed out Loomer’s racist comments and 9/11 conspiracy theories, Trump answered, “I have to see what those remarks are. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. She may have said something based on what you’re telling me. I‘ll go take a look and I’ll put out a statement later on.”