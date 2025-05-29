Who Is Larry Hoover? His Release, Age & More After Trump Commuted Sentence

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Larry Hoover has long been a controversial figure in American criminal justice and popular culture. As the co-founder of one of the most notorious street gangs in Chicago history, his name has resurfaced over the years through legal battles, reform efforts, and high-profile celebrity advocacy. In May 2025, Hoover returned to headlines after President Donald Trump commuted his federal sentences.

Originally convicted in 1973 for ordering the murder of a drug dealer, Hoover received a 150- to 200-year state sentence. While behind bars, he was later convicted in 1997 on federal charges, including conspiracy and operating a criminal enterprise from prison, which resulted in six additional life sentences.

Below, find out more about Hoover and what Trump’s commutation could mean for his future.

Who Is Larry Hoover?

Hoover is the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago-based street gang. Born on November 30, 1950, in Jackson, Mississippi, Hoover moved to Chicago at age four. He became involved in gang activity during his youth, eventually leading the Supreme Gangsters. In 1969, he merged his gang with a rival group to form the Black Gangster Disciple Nation, later known as the Gangster Disciples.

How Old Is Larry Hoover?

As of May 2025, Hoover is 74 years old. He has spent over five decades in prison, with the majority of that time in solitary confinement at the ADX Florence supermax facility in Colorado.

What Is Larry Hoover’s Release Date?

Despite the commutation of his federal sentences by President Trump in May 2025, Hoover remains incarcerated due to his state conviction for the 1973 murder. He is serving a 150- to 200-year sentence and is not eligible for parole until 2062, when he would be 111 years old. Therefore, his release date remains uncertain.

Why Did Trump Commute Larry Hoover’s Sentence?

President Trump commuted Hoover’s federal life sentences on May 28, 2025. The decision followed advocacy from celebrities like Kanye West and Drake, who highlighted Hoover’s case in a 2021 benefit concert and other public forums. Hoover’s legal team has argued that he has reformed and no longer has ties to gang activity.