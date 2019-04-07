Laci Kaye Booth: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘American Idol’ Contestant

Week after week, the ‘American Idol’ judges have been blown away by Laci Kaye Booth, and she’s quickly emerged as a frontrunner to win the entire show!

Laci Kaye Booth is a contestant on season 17 of American Idol, and she never disappoints when it comes to her incredible performances. Her amazing, unique voice has helped land her a spot in the Top 20, where she’ll get to perform a duet with one of her country music idols, Brett Young. There’s still a ways to go in this competition, but Laci is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and is most definitely a contender to go all the way. Here’s more to know about the super-talented 23-year-old:

1. Her father is in the music industry. Laci’s father is country singer Jody Booth. Jody comes from a long line of musicians, and his mother taught him to play guitar when he was a young boy. Jody has done work as both a singer and songwriter in country music, and he continues to work on music to this day. In fact, part two of his album, The Rosewood Tapes, is due out in 2019, and he still travels the country on tour.

2. She began singing from a young age. Laci was just three years old when she discovered her passion for singing, and she started playing guitar and writing her own songs when she was nine. As a young girl, Laci was constantly singing in church and around the house.

3. She’s been obsessed with ‘American Idol’ for years. Laci has been watching American Idol since she was just seven years old, and has dreamed of being on the show for years. “My mom actually has some home footage of me watching American Idol, pointing at the TV,” she admitted. “I was obsessed with Carrie Underwood when I was younger. I voted for her.”

4. Music repaired her relationship with her father. Laci and her father, Jody, were actually estranged for several years. It wasn’t until she was 15 years old, when Jody invited her to record music with him in Arkansas, that they mended their relationship. Laci admitted that music helped her and her father “make up for lost time.”

5. She has a boyfriend. Laci often posts Instagram photos with her boyfriend, Cannon Bullock. They have been together for more than one year.