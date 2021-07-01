Kiana Madeira: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Fear Street’ Breakout Star

Kiana Madeira is one of the leading ladies of the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy, and she’s a star on the rise. Here are 5 key things to know about Kiana.

Netflix’s newest shining star is Kiana Madeira. The 28-year-old actress is one of the key cast members of the streaming service’s Fear Street trilogy. The first part, set in 1994, begins streaming on July 2.

So, who is Kiana Madeira? If you’re a Netflix fan, you’ll definitely recognize her. From her Netflix past to her dating life, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Kiana.

1. Kiana is one of the stars of ‘Fear Street.’

Kiana stars as Deena Johnson in the first two Fear Street movies. “Deena is the most resilient, strong, passionate, and fearless character I’ve ever played,” Kiana said in a statement. “On paper, she can read as just a typical angsty, prickly teen, but what made her different to me was her heart. She loves really hard, and she’s willing to do anything and everything for the people she loves. She’s a true heroine in that way.”

In the final Fear Street movie, Fear Street Part 3: 1966, Kiana also plays Sarah Fier. “I approached playing Sarah Fier with love and care, because I think hers is an incredibly important story to tell,” she said. “I felt a really strong responsibility to give everything I possibly could, which was my whole heart, when playing Sarah. There were parts of the story that really broke my heart, but I had to push through and fight for her and every other human who can relate to her story.”

2. She’s already in the Netflix family.

Prior to the Fear Street trilogy, Kiana starred in the Netflix young adult series Trinkets. She played Moe in the two seasons of the show. Her next big role is outside of Netflix. She will play Nora in the upcoming After movies.

3. Kiana is dating a fellow actor.

Kiana is in a relationship with actor Lovell Adams-Gray. He stars as Dru in Power Book II: Ghost. They are very open about their relationship on Instagram.

4. She’s from Canada.

Kiana was born in Toronto, Canada. She was raised in the suburbs of Mississauga. According to her IMDb bio, Kiana is of “Portuguese descent on one side and of Irish, First Nations, and Black Canadian descent on the other.”

5. Her brother is a singer

Her brother is the artist Efflo Tu. Kiana actively promotes her brother’s music on Spotify and Apple Music. “He’s a lyrical, conscious rapper and hearing his music inspires me and makes me feel like I’m home,” Kiana gushed about her brother to The Bare Magazine.