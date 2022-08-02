Kelsi Taylor: 5 Things To Know About Dane Cook’s 23-Year-Old Fiancee

Dane Cook, 50, took his relationship with his 23-year-old girlfriend to the next level. The actor/comedian proposed to Kelsi Taylor in York Beach, Maine on July 13 after five years of dating. The happy couple shared a beautiful montage video of Dane using a gorgeous diamond ring to pop the question next to the water. “I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Kelsi wrote in her Aug. 2 post, which featured photos from the happy engagement.

Dane shared more details about the proposal to People. “I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it,” the Good Luck Chuck star shared. “The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.”

So, who is Kelsi Taylor? HollywoodLife has rounded up five interesting facts about Dane Cook’s future wife below.

Kelsi is a fitness instructor.

Kelsi is a certified pilates/TRX instructor, according to her IG bio. She has a fitness membership with Patreon where fans can pay $8/month to get full access to Kelsi’s workout videos and more. Kelsi is also a certified food therapist and nutritionist.

She’s also a singer.

Kelsi has released one EP, 2018’s Fear of Yourself, which features four songs. She came out with a new single in 2019 called “Fall in Love.” In May 2022, Kelsi shared a video of herself performing a cover of Lauren Daigle’s song “Love Like This” and called singing her “main love.”

She started dating Dane in 2017.

Dane previously revealed that he met his gorgeous girlfriend at a game night he hosted at his house. He confirmed the two were a romantic item with a cute selfie in January 2018. For the past five years, Dane and Kelsi have shared sweet social media tributes to one another on their dating anniversary, which is May 6.

“5 YEARS, BABY! Boyfriend, bestie, cheerleader, bringer of happiness, that’s my @danecook,” Kelsi wrote in her May 2022 tribute. “Whether it’s a deep convo or a tv-binging night, I love every second with you. Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Kelsi is 26 years younger than Dane.

The couple’s 26-year age gap has been questioned and criticized by fans. Dane addressed this (and cracked a joke) during a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My girlfriend and I, we get a lot of crap from people because we have an age difference,” the comedian explained. “And here’s the thing: I love her. She’s the kindest, sweetest, just my favorite, my best friend. Sometimes I actually find myself saying like, ‘Where has she been all my life?’ And then I realize she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

She will be Dane’s first wife.

At 50 years old, Dane has never been married before. That’ll change once he and Kelsi walk down the aisle and say “I do.” Before Kelsi, Dane kept his romantic relationships out of the spotlight. It’s rumored that he had brief flings with Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Simpson, and Julianne Hough many years ago.