Who Is Kat Cammack? About the Republican Lawmaker

U.S. Representative Kat Cammack made headlines in 2025 when she revealed that a past nearly fatal ectopic pregnancy required emergency medical assistance. A member of the Republican Party, Cammack has stood firmly on conservative beliefs about abortion. But her health scare led to a delay with doctors in Florida because of the state’s six-week abortion ban.

Below, learn all about Cammack’s political career and personal life.

Kat Cammack Is From Colorado

Cammack was born in Denver Colorado. She was raised on a cattle ranch in the area and reportedly studied international relations at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. Cammack then attended graduate school at the Naval War College, reportedly studying national defense and strategic studies.

We feel so incredibly blessed and can’t wait to meet our little girl aka baby Peanut soon. Now that we are getting close to “D” day, we’ve been looking back at all of the incredible adventures our little daughter has already had, and it’s exciting to think of all the future holds… pic.twitter.com/U1nXXhe7Dz — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) June 21, 2025

Kat Cammack Is Married

The Colorado native is married to her husband, firefighter Matt Harrison. In mid-2025, Cammack became pregnant and is expecting her first child.

Kat Cammack Had an Ectopic Pregnancy

Cammack opened up her experience with an ectopic pregnancy during a June 2025 interview with the Wall Street Journal. It turned out to be an emergency when, in May 2024, Cammack visited a Florida hospital emergency room, where doctors discovered that her baby’s embryo could not survive and that her life was in danger if no action was taken. However, doctors in the state were unsure at the time how to handle the situation due to Florida’s restrictive abortion laws.

Upon going against surgery, the hospital’s medical staff were eventually persuaded to give Cammack a shot of methotrexate in order to expel the pregnancy. However, the doctors at the unnamed hospital were concerned how to handle emergency pregnancy procedures because the law’s vocabulary confused them. But Florida’s healthcare agency finally issued guidance in “address[ing] misinformation” on permissible abortions if a mother’s life and/or health are on the line.

“I would stand with any woman – Republican or Democrat – and fight for them to be able to get care in a situation where they are experiencing a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy,” Cammack told the Journal, but added, “There will be some comments like, ‘Well, thank God we have abortion services,’ even though what I went through wasn’t an abortion.”

An ectopic pregnancy is when the fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube, making it difficult or impossible for a viable pregnancy.