Karenna Groff: 5 Things About the Athlete Who Died in NY Plane Crash

Karenna Groff tragically lost her life in a small plane crash in upstate New York on April 12, 2025. The 24-year-old former MIT soccer star and 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year was among six victims in the crash, which claimed the lives of her entire immediate family. Her father, renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Groff, her mother, urogynecologist Dr. Joy Saini, and her brother, Jared Groff, were also killed, along with Jared’s partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte. The family was traveling to the Catskills for a weekend getaway to celebrate a birthday and Passover when the crash occurred.

She Played Soccer at MIT

Karenna grew up in Massachusetts and attended MIT, where she played varsity soccer while studying biomedical engineering.

She Co-Founded OpenPPE During the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karenna co-founded OpenPPE, an initiative aimed at developing improved mask designs for essential workers.

She Was Named the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

In 2023, Karenna was honored with the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award, recognizing her exceptional achievements both on and off the field during the 2022 calendar year.

“Really, this recognition is a testament to my MIT women’s soccer family and all of the guidance, support, and friendship they have provided for me over the years,” she said in an interview at the time.

She Was Enrolled in Medical School at NYU

After graduating from MIT, Karenna moved to New York City and enrolled in medical school at New York University.

“Karenna demonstrated exceptional skill and unwavering passion towards the care of patients and the mission of our institution,” an NYU spokesperson said. “We will remember her for her warmth, her grace, her kindness, her outstanding accomplishments, and the pure joy she brought to our community.”

She Was in the Plane With Her Boyfriend

Karenna’s boyfriend, James Santoro, was also among the victims of the crash. A recent MIT graduate, James met Karenna during their freshman year and the two had been together ever since.

“Still couldn’t believe it was true. I still don’t believe it’s true,” James’ father, John Santoro, told Boston 25 News.

James, a math major from New Jersey and a member of MIT’s lacrosse team, moved to Manhattan with Karenna after graduation. He had recently begun working as an investment associate at Silver Point, and the couple had plans to get engaged this summer.