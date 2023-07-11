Julie Ertz: 5 Things About The U.S. Soccer Star Playing In The Women’s World Cup

Julie Ertz is a pro soccer player currently on the USA women’s soccer team.

The athlete also plays for Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Most recently, Julie will return to participate in the Women’s World Cup on Jul. 21, 2023, just 10 months after giving birth to her first child.

“It was a battle, all the way to the last second,” Julie Ertz, 31, said when speaking to Fox Sports following the United States Women’s National Team’s win over Spain on June 24, 2019. It was a hard-fought victory that was a more physical game than many observers expected, which has a few fans wondering about Julie’s status. She sat out the US’s final match in the group round with a hip contusion, but she came back in time to help the US go 2-1 over Spain. The Americans secured a spot in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. Ultimately, the US women’s team took home the world cup that year.

Now, Julie is set to return to dominate on the field once more when the Women’s world cup kicks off on Jul. 20, 2023. “I am truly honored to be able to represent our country at the World Cup. I cannot wait to start this journey with these 22 amazing women! Go time!!”, she captioned a photo of herself in her team uniform via Instagram on Jun. 22. The first U.S. match is scheduled for Jul. 21, 2023, against Vietnam.

She’s the pride of Mesa, Arizona

Born Julie Beth Johnston in Mesa, Arizona, Julie’s talents for the game emerged early on. She played for the Serena Soccer Club in Phoenix from 2004 to 2010 on the U13 through U19 teams, according to AZ Central. She won the state title nine times with the club and was appointed captain of the team. She played soccer in college while attending Santa Clara University, and as of 2014, she’s been part of the Chicago Red Stars. She’s been with the USWNT since 2013 and was part of the squad that won the Women’s World Cup in 2015.

She’s married to a fellow sports star

Julie Johnston became Julie Ertz in 2017 when she married Zach Ertz, 32, a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles tight end. The two got engaged in 2016 at the same Stanford baseball stadium where they first met, according to ESPN. They tied the knot a year later.

She is a proud mom

The major difference in 2023 compared to the 2019 World Cup, is that Julie is now a momma! The star athlete and her husband welcomed their first son, Madden Matthew, in Aug. 2022. They took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the newborn and announce his arrival. “One week already with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents,” she gushed in the caption of her little guy.

When it comes to her body, she doesn’t mess around

“As an athlete, I’m super in tune with my body so I can be prepared to perform at my best at all times,” Julie tells HollywoodLife. “It’s so important to be responsive to what your body is telling you that it needs – but when busy schedules get in the way, it’s easier said than done.”

“When I’m on the road for away games or Foundation events, I make a conscious effort to take 5 minutes to munch on a nutritious snack like almonds when my stomach’s growling or meditate with my favorite wellness app when I’m feeling exhausted. Professional athlete or not, try finding convenient ways to keep yourself fueled, focused and ready to own it,” she adds.

She’s learned how to think on her feet, which is good since she makes a living with her feet

“Life will always ask you to change – you just have to step up and change with it,” Julie says to HollywoodLife. “I had been training as a center back for my entire professional career but was asked by my team to begin playing in the midfield. Though it was a significant switch for me, I looked at it as an opportunity to showcase my hard work.”

“Whether you’re making a career move, switching schools or simply adjusting to a new routine, putting a positive spin on the change and looking at it as an opportunity—instead of an obstacle—will allow you to succeed.”