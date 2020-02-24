Jules Wainstein: 5 Things To Know About ‘RHONY’ Alum Who Was Arrested For Battery

On Feb. 23, Jules Wainstein was arrested in Boca Raton, FL for battery. While it’s been some time since she’s been in the spotlight, fans of ‘RHONY’ may recognize her. Here are five things you need to know about her.

Life has definitely changed for Jules Wainstein, 39, since her time on The Real Housewives Of New York City. On Feb. 23, Jules was arrested in Boca Raton after getting into an altercation with her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein. The pair were going through the motions of their regular custody exchange, when Jules damaged Michael’s car and reportedly punched him. As Jules prepares for the fallout from the incident, here are five things to know about her.

1) Jules was on one season of The Real Housewives Of New York City. Jules joined the cast of RHONYC for its eighth season in 2016. After only one season, however, she chose to step away from the cameras and focus on a drastic change that was occurring in her personal life — her divorce. It wasn’t until after the season premiered that Jules and her husband began the process of their divorce after roughly eight years of marriage.

2) She had some drama with Bethenny Frankel. Following Jules’s time on RHONYC, her co-star, Bethenny, shared with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she knew about Jules’s divorce before the eighth season debuted. “I had no idea,” Jules shared with Bravo. “It was during the show that I realized that I was all alone. I think when everything came out that we were getting divorced it was horrible because I have two young children,” she said. “As much as my life is on television, there are things that are private — and also, I was devastated.”

3) She’s a fashion entrepreneur. Jules studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Her first job was as an assistant buyer and designer at a boutique fashion company in SoHo. Following her time with the brand in SoHo, Jules went on to become an event planner for Women’s International Zionist Organization.

4) She no longer lives in New York City. While she is going through her divorce, Jules has been living in Boca Raton with her parents.

5) Jules has two children. Jules is the mother of two children with her ex, Michael. Together, they share Rio and Jagger.