Who Is Josie Canseco? About Johnny Manziel’s Girlfriend

Johnny Manziel celebrated his birthday on December 6, 2024, with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco. Josie marked the occasion by sharing an intimate video of the two in a bathtub, which quickly sparked buzz on social media. She captioned the Instagram post: “A love like you. My best friend and my forever. I’m so proud of the man you’ve grown into. You are the kindest heart I’ve ever met. How’d I get so lucky? Happy birthday, my baby @jmanziel2.”

The couple has been together since they went public in April 2024 and have been growing stronger ever since. In a July 2024 interview with US Weekly, Josie said, “I like to make fun of him from time to time because I do get the princess treatment.” She added, “He takes such good care of me. I couldn’t have asked for any better right now.” Despite their public appearances, Josie has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight.

While many are familiar with the former football star, get to know the woman who has stolen his heart—Josie Canseco. Keep reading to learn more about her!

Josie Canseco Is 28 Years Old

Josie was born on November 5, 1996, in Weston, Florida. Her full name at birth is Josephine Marie Canseco.

Josie Comes From a Sports-Oriented Family

Sports are a significant part of Josie’s life. Her father, José Canseco, is a former Cuban-American MLB player who played for the Oakland Athletics.

Josie Canseco Is a Model

Josie works as a model and internet personality, according to her IMDb profile. The modeling world isn’t new to her family; her mother, Jessica Canseco, is a former model and was previously married to José. Josie offers a glimpse into her career by sharing photos on social media that showcase her modeling work.

Josie Canseco’s Net Worth

Josie has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Josie’s Past Relationships

Before dating Johnny, Josie was romantically linked to Brody Jenner, Logan Paul, and Mike Stud, according to Fox News.