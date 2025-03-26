Joshua Blackledge: 5 Things to Know About the TikTok Star Who Died

Image Credit: Noe Brooks Obituary

Joshua Blackledge, a young TikTok star known as MommyJoshua, tragically passed away at just 16 years old on March 18, 2025. He was widely recognized for his TikTok account under the username F30 Joshh, where he entertained his over a million followers with content such as lip-syncing videos, showcasing cars, and more.

Born on August 5, 2008, Joshua grew up in Newport, North Carolina, where he became a beloved figure in the TikTok community. Since the news of his passing, fans from the social media community have been mourning the loss of the rising star. Read on to learn more about Joshua below.

His First TikTok Was in 2023

The 16-year-old’s first TikTok on his F30Joshh account was posted on April 21, 2023. He had a previous account but was banned. Despite this setback, he quickly grew his presence on the platform, amassing over 1 million followers.

He Was a Junior in High School

According to his obituary, Joshua was a junior at West Carteret High School in North Carolina. At school, he was actively involved in wrestling and track. Outside of academics, he had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying activities like fishing and boating with friends. Joshua also had a deep “love for cars and trucks,” which was evident in many of his videos.

He Is Survived by His Parents and His Brother

Joshua is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge, and his brother, Josiah Blackledge. While details about the family remain relatively private, the obituary shared that Joshua enjoyed helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work at home. He was also described as having an “energetic spirit” and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with his backflips.

He Had a Girlfriend Named Emmie

Many of Joshua’s videos featured his girlfriend, Emmi Gillikin, who confirmed his passing with a heartfelt tribute post on March 20. “Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would’ve thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even tho I’m very young,” she wrote, sharing a TikTok video montage of them.

“He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him. Never thought I would miss those little arguments we had over absolutely nothing. Josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly the best boyfriend. Josh would do absolutely anything for me even when he was at his lowest.” Emmi has since deleted her TikTok account.

Joshua’s final post, shared on November 26, 2024, showed his love for Emmi. “Where do I start, I met you almost 2 years ago not knowing how close we would get to know each other now,” the post read. “I don’t know where I’d be at without you and I’m sorry for every single mistake I’ve made since the day I met you. Your [sic] the most beautiful girl to walk the Earth in my eyes and ill never think any different no matter what happens, your [sic] the most caring, loving girl I could’ve ever met. Your personality, eyes, smile, hair, body, voice, and most importantly the way you carry yourself as a person all complete you as the most perfect and precious girl in the world.”

He added, “These past 5 months being with you have been the best times of my life and are memories I’ll never forget and I can’t wait to make more with you in the future. I wish I could be grown up already and live the life we dream of. Just know I love you so much Emmie and nobody could ever replace you.”

His Cause of Death Remains Private

Joshua’s cause of death has not been disclosed.