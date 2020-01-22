Josephine Skriver: 5 Things To Know About 2020 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Rookie

And the newest ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit rookie is… Josephine Skriver! The mag announced that the model was selected for their 2020 honor, and she couldn’t be happier. Learn more about Josephine before you pick up a copy!

Get ready for greatness when you pick up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year. The legendary magazine named Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver, 26, as one of their 2020 rookies, along with models Lorena Duran, Marquita Pring, Brooks Nader, Kim Reikenberg, and Hyunjoo Hwang. It’s unsurprising, given how gorgeous Josephine and her fellow rookies all are. Before we see Josephine grace the pages of the SI swimsuit edition, here’s what else you should know about the Danish beauty. She’s so much more than a Victoria’s Secret Angel!

1. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in February 2011. She was just 17 years old! The Danish model walked for designers like Rag & Bone and Calvin Klein during NYFW, later walking in Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balenciaga. Since her debut, Josephine starred in a number of campaigns for high-end fashion houses. Armani, Balmain, Gucci, Max Mara, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Kors, and Tom Ford have all featured her in ads. Additionally, she’s modeled in magazine spreads for Vogue and its various international publications, as well as W Magazine, Marie Claire, Allure, Elle, and more publications.

2. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2016. Josephine began modeling for the lingerie brand in 2013, and was promoted to one of their Angels in 2016. She’s walked in ever one of their fashion shows from 2013 to 2018. She told Haute Living in September 2019, “Victoria’s Secret put my name on the map, not just in the fashion industry, but also out into the world. It’s been very humbling and amazing to see the fan base that it’s brought to me and I am thankful for every single one. There are so many gorgeous and powerful women in the world and the fact that they chose me blows my mind and I still can’t believe it.

“I always promised myself if I ever got to become a part of something this big that I would use it for good and I have been working very hard to keep that promise to myself. I just want to inspire young woman and all of the girls who think these dreams are unattainable. I am proof that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.”

3. She was first approached about modeling while visiting New York City as a teenager. The Copenhagen, Denmark-born model’s encounter with the scout piqued her interest, and Josephine began her modeling career in Denmark before entering the international market.

4. She’s a passionate LGBTQ+ activist. Josephine, who was raised by a lesbian mother and gay father, is a dedicated advocate for global LGBTQ+ rights. The model is involved in initiatives like the Stonewall Initiative, Family Equality Council, and COLAGE. Josephine was a speaker at the Stonewall 50 event, in 2019, alongside celebrities like Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

5. She’s engaged to singer Alexander DeLeon of Bohnes and The Cab. Josephine and Alexander, 30, who she’s dated since 2013, got engaged while taking a cruise through Norway and Finland in November 2018. She broke the news in an adorable Instagram post, writing, “I SAID HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!!” Alex popped the question while they were waiting to see the Northern Lights as they drank cocoa on a frozen lake. “I have never been more sure about anything in my life,” Josephine wrote.

“You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So of course it was 1millionxYES!!! Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it.. but believe it!”