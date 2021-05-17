Jordan Matthew Young: 5 Things To Know About The Dreamy Singer On ‘The Voice’

Jordan Matthew Young is one of the top 9 finalists on ‘The Voice.’ Here are 5 key things to know about this singer who’s been making us swoon all season long.

Jordan Matthew Young is still in the running to win The Voice season 20. The 34-year-old swoonworthy singer has made quite the impression over the course of the season. He’ll be hitting the stage for another performance on May 17 in hopes of making it to the season 20 finals.

This isn’t Jordan’s first go-round with the music business. He’s already released music and performed across the country. Get up to speed on all things Jordan Matthew Young with our 5 key facts.

1. Jordan is part of Team Blake.

For his blind audition, Jordan performed Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” Blake Shelton turned around first, followed by Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. While Blake noted that Jordan “started off kind of shaky,” the singer found his footing. “You don’t sound like anyone else in country music,” Blake said. Despite convincing speeches from Kelly and Nick, Jordan ended up picking Blake as his coach.

2. Jordan has a recognizable look.

In addition to his voice, Jordan is known for his long, blond hair. Jordan wears his hair down for his Voice performance. His look is very reminiscent of Chris Hemsworth in the first Thor movie!

3. He’s already released a lot of his own music.

Jordan started releasing music as far back as 2013. His latest album is titled A Real Good Time and features 8 songs. He’s also performed at a number of concerts and venues over the years.

4. Jordan isn’t a ‘traditional country guy.’

The singer doesn’t want to be known as just a country singer. “I can sing country, but I’m not a traditional country guy at all,” Jordan told The Austin Chronicle. “It’s been cool to show the coaches that, because I love Patsy Cline, but I also play the Stones and Van Morrison. If I’m going to be anything, it would be a blues and soul guy.”

5. Jordan is part of a band.

The band was originally called Candy’s River House, and now it’s called Jordan Matthew Young. The band has shared the stage with ZZ Top, Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson, James Harman, Samantha Fish,Tinsley Ellis, John Németh, Indigenous, Kyle Gass Band, Shook Twins, and more, according to the band’s official website. The band won Album of the Year and Best Rock Band at the 2016 Best of Utah Music Awards.