Who Is Jonah Platt? 5 Things About the Actor, Writer & Musician

Jonah Platt has established himself as a multi-talented entertainer, with years of experience in acting, writing and various forms of content creation. From his Broadway days to the big screen, Jonah is just getting started with his career in Hollywood.

In March 2025, however, Jonah made headlines for a different reason. After Disney’s Snow White live-action movie premiered, he responded to an online troll who questioned him about his father, Marc Platt, a Disney producer, and the film’s star Rachel Zegler.

Below, keep reading to learn more about Jonah, his career and his viral comment.

Jonah Platt Is an Actor, Writer & Singer

The multi-talented star is a writer and actor. Jonah has appeared in a slew of projects, including Being the Ricardos, Uncoupled and The Engagement Party. He has also worked in various writers’ rooms, including for NBC’s Mr. Robinson and Cartoon Network’s Annoying Orange.

As he built a successful career in Hollywood, Jonah has also become an accomplished singer, musician and vocal arranger, according to his IMDb page.

Jonah Platt Is Married

Jonah is also happily married to his wife, Courtney Platt. The spouses have been married since 2016, per his IMDb page.

Jonah Platt Comes From a Famous Family

Many might recognize Jonah’s last name. His brother, Ben Platt, has famously appeared in a few hit films, including Pitch Perfect and Dear Evan Hansen.

Jonah’s father, Marc, is another notable name from the family. Marc has been a film producer for years and has worked on productions, including Wicked and Wicked: For Good and the live-action Disney films Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Cruella and Snow White.

Jonah Platt Is a Vocal Advocate for the Jewish Community

Jonah has used his platform to raise awareness about and empower the Jewish community. Per his IMDb page, Jonah has delivered keynote addresses for Jewish organizations, including StandWithUs, Israel on Campus Coalition, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust and Jewish Federations of North America.

Additionally, the actor is an advisory board member of American Jewish University’s Maas Center for Jewish Journeys, is an associate of the Tel Aviv Institute and a Big in Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Jonah Platt Blasted Rachel Zegler on Social Media

In March 2025, Jonah made headlines for a since-deleted Instagram comment regarding Rachel. An online user wrote to Jonah about a reported meeting between Marc and Rachel regarding her political views and social media during the promotion of Snow White. In response, Jonah acknowledged that his dad, “the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

Although he didn’t specify which comment of Rachel’s he was referring to, Variety reported that Marc met with Rachel to discuss her since-deleted “f**k Donald Trump” remark and her “free Palestine” comment on social media.

“This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office,” Jonah alleged in his now-deleted Instagram reply. “Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

At the time of publication, Rachel has not publicly responded to Jonah’s social media comment.