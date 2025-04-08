Johnny Gaudreau: 5 Things to Know About the Late Hockey Player

Image Credit: Getty Images

Johnny Gaudreau is being mourned by loved ones and fans after he and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, tragically passed away in August 2024. In a statement released by their uncle, Jim Gaudreau, he shared, “Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans.”

He continued, “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.”

More than seven months after Johnny’s passing, his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, welcomed their third child. The newborn, named Carter Michael—sharing Johnny’s middle name—weighed the same and measured the same length as Johnny did at birth, as Meredith shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much.”

Learn more facts about the late athlete below.

Johnny Gaudreau Was From New Jersey

He was born on August 13, 1993, in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau Played in the NHL

He played for the Calgary Flames from 2013 to 2022 and the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2022 until his passing in 2024.

Johnny Gaudreau Died in a Traffic Collision

Johnny passed away on August 29, 2024, alongside his brother Matthew, the night before their sister’s wedding. The two were riding bikes when they were struck by two drunk drivers in a tragic traffic collision.

Johnny Gaudreau Was Married

He had been married to Meredith Gaudreau for three years at the time of his passing.

Johnny Gaudreau Was a Father

In addition to being an athlete and husband, Johnny was also a father to three children: Not, Johnny Jr., and their newest, Carter Michael.