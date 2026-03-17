Who Is Joe Kent? All About the Ex-Director of National Counterterrorism Center & Why He Resigned

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Joe Kent, Donald Trump‘s now-former U.S. Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, made headlines in March 2026 when he resigned from his position. His public note to the Republican president sparked debate within the party because of his reason for leaving: his disagreement over the Iran war.

Learn about Kent, his military background, personal life, political career and resignation from Trump’s administration.

Who Is Joe Kent? About His Political & Military Career

Kent was a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and a CIA paramilitary officer who became a political figure aligned withTrump and right-wing views. Kent served multiple combat deployments before beginning his political career, unsuccessfully running for Congress in Washington state in 2022 and 2024.

In 2025, Kent was appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center, a role overseeing U.S. intelligence efforts against terrorism.

Who Is Joe Kent’s Wife? What Happened to Her

Kent’s late wife is Shannon Kent, a U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer and highly decorated cryptologic technician. The spouses wed in 2014 and welcomed two sons together.

In January 2019, Shannon died during a suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria, while supporting U.S. special operations against ISIS. She was 35. Her death had a profound impact on Kent, a self-described “Gold Star husband,” as he has frequently cited her death as a major influence on his foreign policy views.

Kent mentioned his late wife in his 2026 resignation from Trump’s administration.

Why Did Joe Kent Resign?

Kent resigned from his role as Trump’s director of the National Counterterrorism Center in March 2026 over the Iran war. He made it clear in his resignation letter that he “cannot in good conscience” support the Trump administration’s involvement in the war.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote in his note.

Adding that he supported “the values and the foreign policies” that Trump campaigned for in the past, Kent wrote, “Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

“As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives,” Kent continued. “I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards.”