Joe Biden: 5 Things You Should Know About The Former VP Running For President

You know him as Barack Obama’s vice president, but how much do you really know about Joe Biden. Here’s five important facts you should learn about the 2020 presidential candidate.

Joe Biden may be returning to the White House — as president, this time. The former vice president and senator from Delaware, 76, announced on April 25 that he will be running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 race, arguing that Trump is ruining the fabric of the United States. We know Biden as the cheerful vice president to Barack Obama who stayed in office for nearly a decade. That’s just scratching the surface of his decades-long political career. Here’s what else you need to know about the presidential candidate:

1. He’s running for president because “the soul of America is at stake.” Biden’s announcement video focused on the 2017 clash between protesters and white supremacists in Charlottesville, during which Trump said there were “very fine people” on both sides. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

2. He has nearly 50 years of government experience. Biden has spent his entire professional career in public office. He was elected to the Senate in 1972, then re-elected six more times until leaving in 2008 to become former President Barack Obama‘s vice president. During his time representing Delaware in the Senate, Biden served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biden helped pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, and the Violence Against Women Act, but his record isn’t squeaky clean. He supported the Iraq War and had a key role in the War on Drugs.

3. He experienced unimaginable loss with the death of his family. Just a few weeks after he was elected to Senate in 1972, Biden’s entire family was involved in a devastating car crash while Christmas shopping. His wife and one-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed. His two sons, Beau and Hunter, survived with injuries, but made full recoveries. That was sadly not the only loss Biden experienced. His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

4. This is the third time he has run for president. Biden ran for president in 1988 and in 2008, dropping out both times early in the race. Biden, of course, was asked to be Obama’s running mate on the 2008 Democratic ticket. Should Biden win his third and final presidential race, he would become the oldest president on record, at 76 years old.

5. He has been accused of inappropriate behavior with women. Former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden in March 2019 of acting inappropriately with her, namely sniffing her hair and kissing the back of her head while grabbing her shoulders. He apologized in a bizarre video on Twitter. Biden has also been criticized for how he handled the Anita Hill hearing in the 1990s, when he was the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Hill accused now-SCOTUS justice Clarence Thomas of sexual assault. Sound familiar?