Jodi Montgomery: 5 Things To Know About Britney Spears’ New Conservator After Her Dad Steps Down

After nearly 11 years, Jamie Spears is no longer Britney Spears’ conservator. Learn more about Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager who took over on September 9 amidst the pop star’s major family drama.

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has officially stepped down as the pop superstar’s conservator after more than 10 years in the role. Citing “personal health” reasons, Jamie petitioned the court to appoint Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to temporarily take over as conservator, and the motion was granted in Los Angeles on September 9. It’s been a long road to get here for Britney and her family, after her father first fell gravely ill — and was then hit with a restraining order in August after allegedly attacking her 13-year-old son, Sean Federline. Learn more about Jodi, her new role, and her relationship to Britney:

1. She’ll have a number of important duties in her new role. As Britney’s conservator, Jodi will be able to hire security guards and caretakers for the pop star, manage who visits her, and has the “power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders that [she] deems appropriate,” according to court documents. Jodi will also be able to communicate with doctors regarding Britney’s health, and have full access to her medical and psychiatric records.

2. She and her husband run their own private fiduciary firm. Jodi is an experienced conservator. She and husband Jack Montgomery have a fiduciary firm in Southern California, which “offers expertise in managing businesses, working with limited partnerships, resolving contentious family issues, maximizing and protecting the value of intellectual property rights, managing real property assets, and developing and executing plans to optimize trust finances,” according to the Pais Montgomery site. They explained that a fiduciary “is a person to whom property or power is entrusted for the benefit of another” — i.e. a conservator.

3. She’s already Britney’s care manager. Jodi and Britney have already worked together for over a year, but in a different capacity. She’s currently Britney’s care manager, which means that she assesses her needs, then communicates with healthcare professionals for Britney to get proper treatments, medications, and other services. She keeps track of Britney’s medical records, manages payments, and coordinates with insurance, as well.

4. Her position will expire in 2020, but it could become permanent. Jodi’s conservatorship is temporary, and ends on January 31, 2020. At that point, Jamie could return and take over again as Britney’s conservator. But it depends on the state of Jamie’s health, and potentially his unrelated legal issues with Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Kevin filed a restraining order against Jamie after he got into an alleged “physical altercation” with their son, 13-year-old Sean, on August 24. The incident was reportedly witnessed by their 12-year-old son, Jayden Federline. Kevin was granted a temporary restraining order on September 4, and Jamie is blocked from seeing his grandsons for three years. Though Jamie willingly stepped down as Britney’s conservator, it was reported after the incident that she wanted him out asap. A second court hearing about the case will be held on September 19.

5. She’s an activist and volunteer. Jodi has served as a counselor with AIDS Centers Pasadena, and has been a service volunteer with the Special Olympics, according to her site.