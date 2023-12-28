Jessie Murph: 5 Things to Know About the Standout Singer

Image Credit: Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Jessie Murph has been entertaining audiences with her singles for a couple of years now. After rising to fame online, she’s had quite a few songs cross over to mainstream audiences for fans who may not have even heard her work online. While she hasn’t hit the Top 40 quite yet, Jessie has had a few songs sneak into the Billboard Hot 100, and her first two singles have been certified gold.

Jessie, 19, will help viewers enter 2024, when she performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, December 31. Before she takes the stage to ring in the New Year, get to know more about Jessie here!

Jessie Murph Became Popular With Covers

Before she started dropping songs of her own, Jessie really rose to fame on the internet for her skills playing cover songs by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Britney Spears, Post Malone, and many more. Many of her covers racked up thousands of views, with her most popular one being Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High),” which currently has over 869,000 views. “I’ll do it like on the spot,” she said about her confidence in putting her own spin on songs in a Spout podcast interview. Jessie still throws cover songs into her setlists at concerts. She’s performed Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” and Adele’s “Someone Like You” at shows in 2023, per Setlist.fm.

She Released Her Debut Single With Columbia in 2021

Based on her success online, she was signed with Columbia Records in 2021. Her first single was “Upgrade” that same year. Since then, she’s released plenty more single, and her debut album drowning was released in 2023. The album features hits like “Always Been You” and “Pray.”

She’s Collaborated With Huge Artists From Different Genres

While most of the songs that Jessie has put out have been solo singles, she’s also gotten a chance to collaborate with a few other major musicians. In July 2023, she dropped the country song “Heartbroken” with EDM icon Diplo and rapper Polo G. She also released the country-tinged alternative song “Wild Ones” with fellow rising star Jelly Roll in October.

She Plays Tons of Different Instruments

While she’s undeniably a talented vocalist, many fans may not know that Jessie can play quite a few musical instruments. She’s shown off her skills playing guitar, ukulele, and piano in her cover videos. It should come as no surprise though, because both of her parents are musicians, according to a Flaunt profile.

She’s Originally From Nashville

While she’s released mostly pop and R&B songs, Jessie has recently been focusing on country music, which is a solid nod to her hometown. Even though she grew up in the suburbs of Alabama, she was actually born in the home of country music: Nashville.