Jerry Harris: 5 Things To Know About ‘Cheer’ Star Arrested For Child Pornography

Jerry Harris, who first rose to fame on Netflix’s ‘Cheer’, has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography.

“Jerry Harris was arrested this morning,” Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, Assistant U.S. Attorney of The Northern District of Illinois, confirmed to HollywoodLife about the Cheer star. “He’s charged with production of child pornography, a federal felony. He’s scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago this afternoon.” His arrest took place three days after the FBI raided his home in Naperville, Illinois where they were investigating allegations that he solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

The celebrity cheerleader was also sued by two underage teenage twins who accused him of “sexual harassment, exploitation, manipulation, intimidation and sexual abuse.” Harris’ rep denied the allegations earlier this week.

Here are 5 more things on Jerry that you should know.

1: Before Fame. Jerry (real name Jeremiah Harris) grew up in Bolingbroke, Illinois, where he lost his mother to cancer at the age of 16. Her death was a big part of his storyline on the six-part Netflix series which tugged at the heart of its millions of viewers.

2: Cheer Time. He was one of the breakout stars of the Emmy-winning show due to his quirky and over the top personality that gelled well with his teammates and coach Monica Aldama. His popularity was so big that Ellen DeGeneres had him work the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet where he chatted with some of the biggest stars in the world including Brad Pitt.

3: Other Appearances. Jerry guest starred in Todrick Hall’s cheerleading themed song “Mas(kot)” back in April months before his scandal erupted.

4: Endorsement Deals. He racked up over a million followers on Instagram shortly after the show became a massive hit. Not only that but Jerry also partnered with major brands like Panera Bread and recorded personal video messages on Cameo for $150 a pop.

5: Last Instagram Post. Jerry’s IG account, which is still active as of September 17, last posted a photo on September 4 of him, Monica and Cheer costars Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall. “Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs,” he captioned. “The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.”