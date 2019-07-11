J.D. Scott: 5 Things To Know About ‘Property Brothers’ Sibling Who Revealed Battle With Scary Illness

‘Property Brothers’ stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s older sibling J.D. just revealed his 14 month battle with a debilitating illness. We have five things to know about the HGTV star.

On July 10, J.D. Scott — the older brother of Property Brothers twins Jonathan and Drew Scott — revealed in a nearly half hour video that he’s been battling a severe mystery illness. “I’ve been quite sick for the last 14 months. It started around May and there had been some symptoms before that, but ended up in the hospital because things got really bad, and that began the whole process,” he began. “That event was so bad, I thought I was dying. I was preparing all my estate and everything for (his fiancée) Annalee.” The 43-year-old is on the mend now and here are five things to know about J.D.

1. J.D. is a home renovation expert.

He has appeared numerous times on The Property Brothers alongside Drew and Jonathan. He also appeared on their HGTV spinoff competition series Brother vs. Brother, showing off his renovation skills.

2. J.D. is off the market.

He’s engaged to longtime girlfriend and makeup artist Annalee Belle. He popped the question on Oct. 31, 2018 but the couple didn’t reveal it until Nov. 19. “I had no real desire to get married until a couple months ago, so it’s not like JD was scared or whatever people assume. He was just waiting for me. And omg…the proposal was OUTRAGEOUS! He had hidden cameras so we should be able to share that’s eventually. It was one-of-a-kind for sure. 😂” Annalee wrote on her Instagram page next to a photo of J.D. down on one knee presenting her with a ring.

3. J.D. used to work as an Adam Lambert impersonator.

He’s known for occasionally breaking out his killer impersonations of the American Idol runner-up on his HGTV shows but he really did work IRL as an Adam doppleganger before joining HGTV. J.D. even has the photos to prove it. He worked in Las Vegas as an Adam impersonator as well as a doing impersonations of David Bowie.

4. J.D.’s brothers built a “Forever Home” for him and Annalee.

It’s documented in the July 11 HGTV special Property Brothers: Forever Home where they rebuilt J.D. and Annalee’s place in Las Vegas. In an Instagram post promoting the show he noted, “Let’s just point out early, I am not going to make this easy on them. The worst client to have is the one who can do what you do. It airs on HGTV at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

5. J.D. is just a nickname.

His real name is James Daniel.