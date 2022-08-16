Jasmine English: 5 Things To Know About Tiffany Haddish’s Sister On ‘Claim To Fame’

It’s getting down to the wire on Claim to Fame. There are so many celebrity relatives who have yet to be revealed. The August 15 episode saw Kai get eliminated after Amara Skye guessed her identity correctly.

Kai’s real name is Jasmine English, and she’s related to one of the biggest female comedians in Hollywood right now. Get to know Jasmine with our 5 things below:

1. Jasmine English is Tiffany Haddish’s sister.

Jasmine was revealed to be Tiffany Haddish’s sister at the end of the August 15 episode. Amara was named the guesser, and she had to guess correctly or get eliminated. Amara guessed that Kai’s claim to fame was Tiffany, and she was right. This allowed Amara to stay in the game, and Kai had to reveal her identity. Jasmine is Tiffany’s half-sister.

2. Jasmine went by Kai on Claim to Fame.

Since the start of the show, Jasmine went by the name of “Kai” to help shield her identity. Kai initially revealed that her celebrity relative is her sister and had won a Grammy. These clues didn’t give away much, which allowed Jasmine to stay in the competition as long as she did.

3. Jasmine works in Los Angeles.

After her reveal, Jasmine says she is an ABA therapist and game designer. She currently works at Blue Maiden Games in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn.

4. Jasmine admitted her life hasn’t been easy.

Following Amara’s correct guess, Jasmine opened up about her sister and their life. “I am super duper proud of my sister. Our life was not easy and to see her success and her shine and how she is so graceful and always an inspiration to me,” Jasmine said. Tiffany has been candid in the past about how she acted as a “de facto head of house” for her siblings when she was a teenager after a car accident left her mother with brain damage.

5. Jasmine and Tiffany have more siblings.

After their mother, Leola, split from Tiffany’s father, she went on to marry again. Leola had four more kids, two girls (including Jasmine) and two boys, with Tiffany’s stepfather.