Jared LaPine: 5 Things to Know About Torrey DeVitto’s Fiance

Torrey DeVitto announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Jared LaPine, on September 25. The Pretty Little Liars actress, 39, posted photos after the engagement that took place on September 1. Torrey revealed that Jared surprised her while she was walking the trails at their farm and asked her to be his wife. “My answer was obvious,” she wrote.

Jared also shared the big news that he got engaged to his “best friend” on Instagram. Torrey proudly flashed her gorgeous engagement ring in Jared’s photos. “Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world,” Jared wrote in his post. “I love you more than anything and everything @torreydevitto,” he added.

Torrey is best known for her roles in hit shows like Pretty Little Liars, One Tree Hill, and Chicago Med. Her future husband has a connection to Hollywood, as well. Here’s everything you need to know about Jared LaPine.

Jared is a director

Jared is a filmmaker in the entertainment industry. He created the 2019 short film The One That Likes You starring Lukas Gage, according to his Instagram. He previously worked as a production assistant on multiple TV shows, his IMDb shows.

He worked with Zendaya

Jared was a production assistant and assistant production coordinator on the Disney Channel show K.C. Undercover, which starred Zendaya. Jared became close with Zendaya and even shared a tribute to the actress on her 21st birthday in 2017.

“I’ve worked on KC Undercover for over 2 years and we are now close to the end of an era. It’s been (at times) a very fun show to work on and I’m thankful for the experience. Wouldn’t have been possible without this girl.

Happy 21st Birthday @zendaya,” he wrote on Instagram.

He has a dog

Jared shares photos of his adorable dog all the time. He even wished his little pup a happy 3rd birthday in September 2022. “Best Partner in the game,” Jared said about his dog.

Jared met Torrey through her one of her family members.

The couple met through Torrey’s cousin, according to US Weekly, who reported the news of the pair’s engagement before they announced it themselves. After dating for some time, the lovebirds made their romance Instagram official in June 2023.

Jared will be Torrey’s second husband

Torrey was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. The exes met on the set of the 2008 slasher film Killer Movie. Six years after their divorce, Paul married Ines de Ramon, but their marriage only lasted for three years. Ines is now rumored to be dating Brad Pitt.