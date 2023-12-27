Jackson Dean: 5 Things to Know About the Talented Country Singer

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jackson Dean is a rising star in the country music world. The 23-year-old started his career as a teenager and opened for several famous acts like Kane Brown and Brothers Osbourne before he signed with Big Machine Records in 2021. The following year, Jackson released his debut album, Greenbroke.

On December 31, Jackson will perform in front of a massive audience on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside other famous stars like Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, and Elle King. Keep reading below to learn more about Jackson!

Jackson is from Maryland.

Jackson was born in Odenton, Maryland. When he turned 18, he moved out of his hometown to pursue singing and songwriting. Jackson was living in a “one-room shack” in his grandfather’s backyard when he decided to move, according to Country Now. His father encouraged him to play music and so he did just that!

He played at Stagecoach.

In April 2023, Jackson performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headlined the three-day music festival.

He was nominated for an ACM Award.

Jackson received a nomination for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. He lost to Zach Bryan. The other nominees were Ernest, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman.

His music was in an episode of Yellowstone.

Jackson’s song “Don’t Come Lookin” was featured in season 4, episode 7 of Yellowstone which aired in December 2021. Jackson revealed his reaction to his music appearing on the hit TV series in an interview with Wide Open Country.

“When my agent in L.A. told me my knees buckled a little bit…She was like ‘Yeah man, your song’s gonna be playing over a scene with Costner in it,'” he said. “It was really awesome. It was just Luke [Dick] and I on that song and I remember plain as day when we wrote it.”

He’s going on tour.

Jackson announced his first tour, the Head Full Of Noise Tour, in November 2023. The tour kicks off January 12 and runs through April. Jackson is visiting multiple U.S. cities including Denver, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and New York. Special guests include Dee White, Mae Estes and Grace Tyler. After he finishes his tour, Jackson will join Lainey Wilson on her tour.