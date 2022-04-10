Kane Brown’s Wife: All About Katelyn Jae Brown & The Pair’s Beautiful Family

After more than three years of marriage and two beautiful children together, Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, have become one of country music’s golden couples!

Kane Brown has been happily married to his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, since October 2018. Katelyn, who was born on June 19, 1992 and is 28 years old, has attended dozens of red carpet events with the country star. Kane released his debut album in 2016 and quickly rose to fame the following year by collaborating with Lauren Alaina on the track “What Ifs.” His subsequent single, “Heaven,” also quickly climbed the charts.

Since then, Kane has released a number of hit songs, and dropped his second album, Experiment, in 2018, along with an EP in 2020. He’s also won an ACM Award, as well as various CMT Music Awards and American Music Awards. At the end of the day, though, Kane is also a family man, as he and Katelyn have started a beautiful family of their own. Learn more about the pair’s relationship, daughters and more below!

What Does Kane Brown’s Wife Do For A Living?

Katelyn is actually in the music industry herself. When she was waitlisted at Berklee College of Music, she attended West Chester University for one year before dropping out. Katelyn began pursuing a career as a singer, and even had a management deal. When she met Kane, she put her own music career on hold to tour with the country superstar. Katelyn then applied for The Berklee College of Music’s Online Music Business undergraduate program. She graduated in 2019.

Now, Katelyn’s degree is able to help her husband in his own career. “I started realizing that the things I was learning in school were what he was dealing with in real life,” Katelyn explained. “So if Kane came home and he had a question, I’d often be like, ‘You know you don’t have to do that right? They’re just telling you you have to do that. You’re the artist, you can do whatever you want to do.’ I think sometimes on the business side of the industry, they look at artists like, ‘They trust us to run everything, so we’ll just tell them what we think are the best choices.”

Since graduating, Katelyn has been weighing her options for the future. “I fell in love with the business side and my husband and I have talked a lot about starting our own label or publishing company,” she revealed. “But then I also have this extreme creative side of me that loves to write, who loves to sing.” In 2021, Kane actually did creatae his own label, 1021 Entertainment.

In 2022, Kane and Katelyn will also release their Allen Rose wine brand. Katelyn announced the project in March 2022, explaining that Allen Rose is the combination of both her and Kane’s middle names. “Family and friends mean the most in our lives and coming rom a family where sitting around the table with a glass of wine created some of the best memories and beautiful conversations, really encouraged me to create something special and delicious to continue those traditions,” she said. The wines are now available for preorder.

How Did Kane Brown Meet His Wife?

Kane and Katelyn first met in 2015 when they were introduced through a mutual work acquaintance. “She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness,” Kane recalled in a 2017 interview with Taste of Country Nights. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando and I was in Miami.” Luckily, Kane made a move that changed his life. “I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her out,” he revealed. “And she hasn’t left since.”

In another interview, he expanded on the first meeting. Kane revealed that the two were actually supposed to meet a year prior through their mutual acquaintance, but it didn’t pan out. “[It was my] very first show ever, I believe it was 2015,” Kane shared. “The day before the show, I was supposed to be in her music video, because she was an artist, as well, but it couldn’t happen because my show was the same day as the music video. SO a year goes by and the same guy we were working with brings her to a show.” Kane said he “didn’t talk” to Katelyn at all that night, aside from saying “hey,” but he said he was looking at her “all night” and thought she was “adorable.” When he messaged her the next day, he asked her to come to Nashville, and the rest is history!

Kane went social media official with Katelyn in a Facebook post at the very beginning of 2017, when his career was starting to take off. “I know a lot has been going good for me this past year, but being away from my family and friends has been tough,” he wrote. “Luckily, I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if you’re a true fan you won’t. She keeps me sane, she keeps me happy, she’s my girl.”

Kane & Katelyn’s Wedding

Kane proposed to Katelyn on Easter in April 2017. Kane revealed to People that he initially had plans for a proposal with “rose petals and everything like that.” However, he “just couldn’t wait,” and wound up popping the question while they were watching The Amityville Horror. Not exactly romantic, but it got the job done!

Kane and Katelyn tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018 just outside of Nashville. They wed outside of Nashville in a ceremony with about 200 people in attendance. “We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day to keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” the couple told People. “We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it home and not traveling since we are on the road so much. It’s not too rural, but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

How Many Kids Does Kane Brown Have?

Kane and Katelyn are the proud parents of two children. In April 2019, just six months after their wedding, they revealed they were expecting their first child. On the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in May 2019, Kane revealed that the baby was a girl. Katelyn gave birth to Kingsley Rose Brown in October 2019. In December 2022, Kane and Katelyn shocked fans when they revealed that they had secretly welcomed a second baby girl, Kodi Jane, that month, as well.

As for why they kept the pregnancy a secret, Katelyn explained, “These past nine months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable.”

Before having Kodi, Kane was open about “wanting a boy,” too, but for now, he and Katelyn are set with their two girls. “You already know what you’re doing with the first one, so you’re just repeating yourself [with two],” Kane said at the 2022 ACM Awards. “I wouldn’t say go for three, though. For right now…we just had her, so right now, we’re like…no. Not anytime soon.”