Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2 — See 1st Photos Of Daughter Kodi Jane

The country music star and his wife gave their first daughter Kingsley the precious holiday gift of a little baby sister!

Congratulations are in order for country music star Kane Brown, 30, and his wife Katelyn Brown, 29, as they welcomed their second child together on Dec. 30! The “One Mississippi” singer proudly announced the arrival of daughter Kodi Jane on his Instagram with a sweet snap of the couple holding their new bundle of joy. “New year, New family member, welcome to the family Kodi Jane, secrets finally out,” he wrote. Katelyn also shared a few adorable photos, with the caption, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much.”

With the addition of Kodi, the Browns are now a family of four! After Kane and Katelyn married in October 2018, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. “KB3 welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” Kane wrote alongside the first photo of his newborn daughter at the time. “Obsessed with my little family. Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you 10.29.19,” Katelyn added in her own post.

As it’s Kane’s second time around fathering a baby girl, we’re quite confident he will do a stellar job. The “For My Daughter” hitmaker even revealed how he navigated the ins and outs of parenting when Kingsley was first born. “Dads aren’t really good at giving advice!” he laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “So for me, I would say I give myself the best advice. You just gotta learn as you go. You can’t try to learn somebody else’s routine.”

Katelyn is a huge help for Kane as well. “Kate’s been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session,” he told People. “There’s never anything that she can’t handle. She never hits me up and says, ‘Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.’ She’s just there, so she’s awesome.”

What a way to ring in the new year, Kane and Katelyn!