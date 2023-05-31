Zach Bryan’s Wife: All About Rose Madden & Singer’s Relationship With Debbie Peifer

Zach Bryan is a country singer most known for his hit songs “Something in the Orange” and “The Good I’ll Do.”

He was married to Rose Madden.

The singer began dating Debbie Peifer shortly after his split from Rose.

Zach took to Twitter on May 31, 2023, to officially announce that he and Debbie had broken up.

“Something in the Orange” hitmaker Zach Bryan, 27, has been known to steal the hearts of many with his romantic country songs over the years. Although social media has been in a frenzy since he announce his split from his girlfriend, Debbie Peifer, on May 31, 2023, there was another leading lady in Zach’s heart prior to Debbie. Amid the news of their breakup, keep reading to learn more about Zach’s ex-wife, Rose Madden, and his recent romance with Debbie!

For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago. Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times.

I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 31, 2023

Who Is Zach Bryan Married To?

The 27-year-old has since wiped away most traces of his previous marriage to Rose in the years after their split. Zach and Rose got married in July 2020, however, their newlywed bliss did not last long, as they split one year later, per Page Six. Rose has also deleted all of the proof of their romance from her social media, as she event went completely dark shortly after their breakup. She returned to Instagram in July 2021, about one year after she and Zach had gotten married. “she’s ba—ack ;-),” she captioned the solo photo.

Zach confirmed that he and Rose had tied the knot via Twitter on Aug. 18, 2020. When a fan shared a meme asking the musician for new merch, he responded by noting that he was busy with more important matters. “ya sorry brother had to get married that’s my bad,” Zach tweeted at the time. And although the ex love birds have deleted each other’s trace from their social media, the photographer that took photos of their wedding still has the snapshots on their official Facebook page (see PHOTOS HERE).

What Fans Have Said About Their Divorce

One year after their wedding, the pair had decided to go their separate ways. Many of Zach’s fans took to social media and blogs to analyze what might’ve gone wrong, with many of them accusing the Grammy-nominated artist of allegedly cheating on Rose. Despite the allegations, Zach and his ex have not publicly addressed the rumors surrounding why their relationship ended.

Did Zach Bryan Date Debbie Peifer?

Soon after his split from Rose, Zach was linked to Debbie. The two were not shy about their romance and have featured each other on their respective accounts. Zach often made many appearances on Debbie’s TikTok account, including a video from Oct. 2022, where Zach sang about losing his voice. “We’re on our way home! I lost my voice at a wedding and I have to play in a day!”, he sang with a raspy voice at the time. Debbie captioned the clip, “dropping soon,” seemingly joking that it would be a hit song. He also sweetly kissed her on the head at the end of the video. Debbie also shared a since-deleted black-and-white photo with her now-ex via Instagram during the early stages of their romance.

Zach Bryan & Debbie’s Split

The U.S. Navy veteran took to Twitter on May 31, 2023, to announce that he and Debbie were no longer an item. “For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago,” his somber message began. “Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.” Debbie has not released her own statement at the time of publication, however, she has begun to delete content of Zach from her social media.