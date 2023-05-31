Zach Bryan’s Wife: All About Rose Madden & Singer’s Relationship With Debbie Peifer

Country star Zach Bryan is known for pulling on everyone's heartstrings with loved-up lyrics, but did you know he was once married? Learn more about his marital history amid his split with Debbie Peifer, here!

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 31, 2023 5:50PM EDT
zach bryan wife
View gallery
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony pose on grand staircase during visit to Empire State Building. Marc Anthony helps to ceremonial lighting of ESB in gold on Maestro Cares golden anniversary. NY: Marc Anthony visits Empire State Building, New York, United States - 05 Dec 2022
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 Apr 2023
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

  • Zach Bryan is a country singer most known for his hit songs “Something in the Orange” and “The Good I’ll Do.”
  • He was married to Rose Madden.
  • The singer began dating Debbie Peifer shortly after his split from Rose.
  • Zach took to Twitter on May 31, 2023, to officially announce that he and Debbie had broken up.

“Something in the Orange” hitmaker Zach Bryan, 27, has been known to steal the hearts of many with his romantic country songs over the years. Although social media has been in a frenzy since he announce his split from his girlfriend, Debbie Peifer, on May 31, 2023, there was another leading lady in Zach’s heart prior to Debbie. Amid the news of their breakup, keep reading to learn more about Zach’s ex-wife, Rose Madden, and his recent romance with Debbie!

Who Is Zach Bryan Married To?

zach bryan
Zach Bryan is a country music singer. (Shutterstock)

The 27-year-old has since wiped away most traces of his previous marriage to Rose in the years after their split. Zach and Rose got married in July 2020, however, their newlywed bliss did not last long, as they split one year later, per Page Six. Rose has also deleted all of the proof of their romance from her social media, as she event went completely dark shortly after their breakup. She returned to Instagram in July 2021, about one year after she and Zach had gotten married. “she’s ba—ack ;-),” she captioned the solo photo.

Zach confirmed that he and Rose had tied the knot via Twitter on Aug. 18, 2020. When a fan shared a meme asking the musician for new merch, he responded by noting that he was busy with more important matters. “ya sorry brother had to get married that’s my bad,” Zach tweeted at the time. And although the ex love birds have deleted each other’s trace from their social media, the photographer that took photos of their wedding still has the snapshots on their official Facebook page (see PHOTOS HERE).

What Fans Have Said About Their Divorce

One year after their wedding, the pair had decided to go their separate ways. Many of Zach’s fans took to social media and blogs to analyze what might’ve gone wrong, with many of them accusing the Grammy-nominated artist of allegedly cheating on Rose. Despite the allegations, Zach and his ex have not publicly addressed the rumors surrounding why their relationship ended.

Did Zach Bryan Date Debbie Peifer?

@debpeifer

dropping soon

♬ original sound – debbiepeifer

Soon after his split from Rose, Zach was linked to Debbie. The two were not shy about their romance and have featured each other on their respective accounts. Zach often made many appearances on Debbie’s TikTok account, including a video from Oct. 2022, where Zach sang about losing his voice. “We’re on our way home! I lost my voice at a wedding and I have to play in a day!”, he sang with a raspy voice at the time. Debbie captioned the clip, “dropping soon,” seemingly joking that it would be a hit song. He also sweetly kissed her on the head at the end of the video. Debbie also shared a since-deleted black-and-white photo with her now-ex via Instagram during the early stages of their romance.

Zach Bryan & Debbie’s Split

@debpeifer

zach said too cAsUAl so im out

♬ The Good I’ll Do – Zach Bryan

The U.S. Navy veteran took to Twitter on May 31, 2023, to announce that he and Debbie were no longer an item. “For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago,” his somber message began. “Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.” Debbie has not released her own statement at the time of publication, however, she has begun to delete content of Zach from her social media.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad