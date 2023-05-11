ACM Awards 2023 Winners: Zach Bryan & More Stars Who Took Home Awards

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards took place on May 11 in Texas. The event was hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, and featured performances from some of the year’s biggest country music stars. In addition to the fun performances, there were also plenty of awards to be handed out, including a few that were announced before the show even started.
At this year’s show, HARDY led the nominations with seven nods in total. However, his duet partner, Lainey Wilson, was close behind with six nominations herself. Ahead of the show, the awards for New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year were announced, with Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters taking them home. See a full list of the nominees below, with the winners being noted in BOLD under each category. We’ll be updating live throughout the show.
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
Ernest
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde — Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country
Luke Combs — Growin’ Up
Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night
Miranda Lambert — Palomino
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
Lainey Wilson — “Heart Like A Truck”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Cole Swindell — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”
Kane & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”
Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t'”
Song of the Year
Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne & Michael Hardy — “Sand In My Boots” (Morgan Wallen)
Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (Cole Swindell)
Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers — “‘Til You Can’t'” (Cody Johnson)
Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Mark Hardy, Renee Blair — “Wait in the Truck” (Lainey Wilson & HARDY)
Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton — “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris Stapleton)
Music Event of the Year
Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny — “At The End of a Bar”
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)”
Kane and Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking Bout You”
Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”
Visual Media of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini — “Heartfirst”
Cole Swindell — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”
Kane and Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”
Cody Johnson — “Til You Can’t”
Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”
Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”