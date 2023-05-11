ACM Awards 2023 Winners: Zach Bryan & More Stars Who Took Home Awards

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards took place on May 11 in Texas. The event was hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, and featured performances from some of the year’s biggest country music stars. In addition to the fun performances, there were also plenty of awards to be handed out, including a few that were announced before the show even started.

At this year’s show, HARDY led the nominations with seven nods in total. However, his duet partner, Lainey Wilson, was close behind with six nominations herself. Ahead of the show, the awards for New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year were announced, with Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters taking them home. See a full list of the nominees below, with the winners being noted in BOLD under each category. We’ll be updating live throughout the show.

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde — Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country

Luke Combs — Growin’ Up

Jon Pardi — Mr. Saturday Night

Miranda Lambert — Palomino

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

Lainey Wilson — “Heart Like A Truck”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde — “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Cole Swindell — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Kane & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t'”

Song of the Year

Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne & Michael Hardy — “Sand In My Boots” (Morgan Wallen)

Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” (Cole Swindell)

Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers — “‘Til You Can’t'” (Cody Johnson)

Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Mark Hardy, Renee Blair — “Wait in the Truck” (Lainey Wilson & HARDY)

Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton — “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris Stapleton)

Music Event of the Year

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny — “At The End of a Bar”

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)”

Kane and Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking Bout You”

Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”

Visual Media of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini — “Heartfirst”

Cole Swindell — “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Kane and Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Cody Johnson — “Til You Can’t”

Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”