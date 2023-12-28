Ivy Queen: 5 Things to Know About the Reggaeton Icon

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ivy Queen has been one of the most influential musicians in the reggaeton world for decades. The singer, whose real name is Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodriguez, has had tons of hit songs on her own and with groups. Her music has taken her all over the world.

Ivy Queen will also perform as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, December 31. She’ll perform alongside plenty of artists both new and old as part of the NYE staple. Get to know Ivy Queen here!

Ivy Queen Was Born in Puerto Rico but Moved to New York as a Kid

Ivy Queen was born in Afiasco, Puerto Rico back in 1972. When she was a kid, Martha moved with her parents to New York City, but as a teenager, she moved back down to Puerto Rico, according to All Music. Shortly after completing her education though, she moved to San Juan, where she pursued a music career.

She’s Been Making Music Since the 90s

When Ivy Queen’s music career began, she was part of the musical group The Noise, with DJ Negro, in 1995. After working with the group for two years, she dropped her first solo album En Mi Imperio in 1997 through Sony. She released her follow-up The Original Rude Girl. Afterwards, she took a brief musical hiatus, but when she came back, she released some of the hits that she’s become most known for like the 2003 track “Quiero Bailar,” which was included on her album Diva.

She’s Been Called “The Queen of Reggaeton”

When Ivy Queen broke out, she was one of the only women to reach a certain level of fame in the reggaeton world. She’s been open about working very hard to get noticed in the male-dominated music scene. Because of her success, she’s earned the title of “The Queen of Reggaeton,” and she’s defended her title.

She’s spoken about how she hopes to continue empowering young women in music through her hard work in a Billboard interview. “Many women think empowerment today is saying, ‘Give it to me here, give it to me there,’” she told the outlet. “That the more clothes you take off, the more controversial you are. Empowerment is more than that. You earn your own money; you earn your own spot. I try to maintain my essence, of what reggaetón was, and what reggaetón is. I don’t want to be a puppet.”

She’s Been Married Twice

Ivy Queen has had two husbands throughout her life. She was first married to fellow rapper Omar Navarro, who performs under the name Gran Omar, from 1994 until 2005. She’s been married to choreographer Xavier Sanchez since 2012, and they have a child together. Before getting married to Xavier, she’d also adopted two children.

She’s Influenced Tons of Major Artists

While Ivy Queen may not be very well-known for people who aren’t fans of reggaeton, she’s certainly made a splash on plenty of other artists who have topped the charts. Artists like Cardi B and Kali Uchis have name-checked her as an influence, per Remezcla and Latina. One of the biggest artists that she’s made an impact on has been Bad Bunny. The “Monaco” rapper featured Ivy Queen on a remix of “Yo Perrero Solo” and brought her out multiple times on tour. “To have this young kid, who sings what he wants, does what he wants, give me my place and my honors while I’m alive is huge for me,” she told Billboard.