Iga Obrycka: Who Is the Barstool Sports Employee Who Died?

Image Credit: Ben Gabbe

The Barstool Sports community has recently lost one of its own, Iga Obrycka, leaving many, including her coworkers, mourning her untimely passing. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, took to X to remember Iga and express his grief, writing, “More sad news in Barstool Family. We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga.”

As the tributes pour in, here’s a closer look at who Iga was and her legacy at Barstool Sports.

Who Was Iga Obrycka?

According to her Instagram profile, Iga served as the general manager of Barstool Nashville. She was also the Chief Marketing Officer for Stanton and Bowery, a marketing and events company. With over 6,000 followers, she frequently shared glimpses of her life. Her most recent Instagram post, made on December 12, 2024, featured a carousel of photos captioned, “Bus, club, another club,” a nod to a popular Lady Gaga interview.

When Did Iga Obrycka Start Working with Barstool Sports?

Iga joined Barstool Sports in 2023, according to The New York Post.

Iga Obrycka’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Iga’s cause of death has not been revealed. The Barstool Nashville team shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, “We lost the leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville, Iga Obrycka. Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into and those of us she chose to be in her life.There will never be another like her and she will be with us always. At the right time, we will hold a celebration of life that we hope she’ll look down on and smile, and you are all welcome. Rest easy Iga. Your memory will live on forever.”